This Technology Stock Surged 235%; Here Are 77 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD climbed 234.7% to settle at $68.00 on Friday amid continued post-IPO volatility.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares jumped 118.9% to close at $11.71 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD gained 103.7% to close at $2.20. The company owns at least 88% stake in recent IPO AMTD Digital.

Kidpik Corp. PIK surged 66.4% to close at $2.48.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF jumped 48.4% to close at $2.30 after the company announced it will acquire Tokyo Lifestyle Limited for approximately $2.8 million.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 39.5% to close at $7.98. ToughBuilt Industries recently reported $3.56 million in Q2 sales through Amazon.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 30.4% to settle at $1.03.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI jumped 29.5% to close at $0.36. Guardforce AI recently established a collaboration agreement with Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre Limited (FLAIR) to work together on developing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platforms worldwide.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation AAMC jumped 27.9% to close at $14.71 after the company announced it purchased 286,873 shares of its common stock from Putnam Focused Equity Fund at $10 per share.

Hanger, Inc. HNGR rose 25% to close at $18.43 after the company agreed to be acquired by Patient Square Capital for $18.75 per share in cash.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB gained 23.5% to close at $9.66.

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH gained 19.2% to close at $4.90 in sympathy with Tenet Healthcare and HCA Healthcare, which both reported Q2 results.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. SUPV surged 19.2% to settle at $1.49.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA jumped 19.1% to close at $1.37.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI surged 17.8% to close at $1.59.

Vicor Corporation VICR rose 16.5% to settle at $65.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

TROOPS, Inc. TROO surged 16.2% to close at $2.58.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 15.6% to close at $8.31.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 15.3% to close at $1.43.

Scholastic Corporation SCHL gained 12.9% to close at $41.66 following Q4 results.

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH rose 12.3% to close at $0.3272.

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL climbed 11.6% to close at $0.1060.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA jumped 11.4% to close at $202.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK gained 7% to close at $2.30.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC jumped 6% to close at $63.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

THC jumped 6% to close at $63.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP rose 5.1% to close at $0.4310 after dipping around 32% on Thursday.

Losers

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN shares tumbled 86% to close at $0.1499 on Friday as the company announced topline results from its PALISADE-1 Phase 3 trial of PH94B for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED dropped 54.3% to close at $0.1601 after the company announced it entered into agreements to raise $$6.2 million through previously issued warrants. The company also announced it entered into a non-binding term sheet to merge with Catheter Precision.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 43.2% to close at $10.34. Virax Biolabs Group opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in March 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 1.35 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA dipped 40.6% to close at $2.8835.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares fell 39.8% to close at $0.1480 after the company reported pricing of $5.2 million underwritten public offering.

Snap Inc. SNAP shares fell 39.1% to close at $9.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, announced a reduction in its hiring rate and did not provide guidance. Several analysts downgraded the stock following the report.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA fell 35.6% to close at $1.90. a.k.a.Brands said it sees Q2 net loss of $4.2 million.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU fell 26.2% to close at $7.63. Keybanc, on Thursday, initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dipped 23.4% to close at $2.60.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 23.1% to settle at $0.65.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX fell 22.9% to close at $0.6401.

TOP Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 21% to close at $21.84.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI dropped 20.7% to close at $2.72.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. LMNL declined 20.4% to close at $0.43. Liminal BioSciences will discontinue the development of fezagepras based on results from the Phase 1a single ascending dose (SAD) trial, which indicated that fezagepras was significantly inferior compared to Sodium Phenylbutyrate as a nitrogen scavenger.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM fell 19.7% to close at $0.9717.

The9 Limited NCTY dropped 19.4% to close at $1.70.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE declined 19.3% to close at $2.34.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM fell 19.2% to close at $2.99. Eliem recently announced updated development plans for its delayed depression candidate.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG dropped 18.1% to close at $2.18.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX dipped 17.8% to close at $1.84.

SVB Financial Group SIVB fell 17.2% to close at $361.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN dropped 17.1% to settle at $25.25.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA declined 17% to close at $7.46.

PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP fell 16.9% to settle at $2.56.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC dropped 16.1% to close at $1.62.

Vroom, Inc. VRM fell 15.9% to close at $1.64.

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX dipped 15.6% to close at $20.55.

Qudian Inc. QD dropped 15.3% to settle at $1.16.

Clene Inc. CLNN fell 15.3% to settle at $4.05.

MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 15.2% to settle at $2.12.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 15.1% to close at $1.91.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL dropped 14.5% to settle at $6.90.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA fell 14.4% to settle at $4.86. The FDA granted Fast Track designation to OP-1250, the company's oral complete estrogen receptor antagonist and selective ER degrader.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA declined 14.3% to close at $12.16.

NexImmune, Inc. NEXI dropped 14.3% to close at $1.38.

C3.ai, Inc. AI fell 13.7% to close at $18.50.

Boxlight Corporation BOXL fell 13.7% to close at $0.5851 after the company announced pricing of a $5 million registered direct offering.

Compugen Ltd. CGEN dipped 13.6% to close at $1.85.

Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 13.5% to close at $18.11 in sympathy with social media peer Snap, which reported worse-than-expected financial results.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH declined 13.3% to close at $8.96.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 12% to close at $3.05.

Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 11.9% to close at $0.2500 after jumping more than 42% on Thursday. Tuesday Morning recently announced partnership with Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX fell 11.1% to close at $3.91. Silverback Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals announced a merger.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN dropped 10.8% to close at $110.33.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT fell 9.8% to close at $2.03.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX fell 8.1% to close at $76.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.

Nerdy, Inc. NRDY fell 7.4% to close at $2.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 7.3% to close at $47.27.

GameStop Corp. GME dropped 6.7% to close at $35.78. Wedbush maintained GameStop with an Underperform, and adjusted price target to $7.5 (4-for-1 stock split).

Western Digital Corporation WDC shares fell 6.4% to close at $47.22 in sympathy with Seagate, which reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares fell 5.7% to close at $211.85 after the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 4% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, +6% on a constant currency basis, missing the consensus of $1.56 billion.