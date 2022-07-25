Residents Gather for the Side Walk Pride Walk to ‘Build a Resilient Community’

The Fort Bragg City Council swore in a new chief of police and hired another retired public employee as an interim city manager Monday night. Last month, the council bid farewell to Interim Police Chief John Naulty and Interim City Manager David Spaur, who were both serving for a limited time due to their retirements from public service. Last night, Neil Cervenka, formerly of Turlock, took his oath of office as the new chief. Cervenka thanked family and friends and pledged his loyalty to his new community, saying, “I commit to concern for this community and all the issues that affect it. I commit to compassion for all segments of this community regardless of status. And I commit to courage, to do the right thing, no matter if it’s difficult.”

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO