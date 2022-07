My name is Damond Talbot. I am the owner of NFL Draft Diamonds, and I wanted to help my brother in Christ Jason because I still consider him my brother. Jason Siafakas was my best friend growing up! We spent countless hours at one another’s houses. We were on the same football team growing up, Jason was our star defensive back and running back, rushing for 2k plus yards. If you needed a big play, Jason was the one getting the ball.

SALAMANCA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO