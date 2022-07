Hello - when I set up Drive to Sync a few years ago now I recall being able to choose what to sync and what to not sync. I've been told that it is syncing my .pst files almost constantly. I understand why that is, now-because of regular email activity. But on my Drive Preferences/Settings/Settings I can not see any way of choosing which folders to not sync. I've been advised to uninstall outlook, reinstall then choose a different location for .pst files. Presumably this means having to re set all email accounts. Is there a much easier way to solve this? I can't ditch Outlook as others use it on the PC.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO