First Alert Forecast: hot with fewer storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Wednesday evening Your First Alert Forecast features more heat across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 90s. That range is higher than the late July average high temperature for Wilmington - 90 - but lower than the daily record for the Port City. Perhaps heat index is the best metric to inspire you to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly Wednesday: these will ping values like 102, 105, even locally 108+ in the afternoon. Sizzling sunshine and steamy southwest breezes will remain the rule and gusty, cooling storms will be more of an exception.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO