Disney+ has unveiled the all-star cast set to feature on upcoming K-drama Big Bet, including Sohn Seok-gu, Lee Dong-hwi and more. Formerly known as King Of Savvy, the new Korean series is set to tell the tale of a man who struggles to achieve his goal of becoming a casino mogul, however is majorly set back after a chain of unfortunate events. The man begins to risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back on track.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO