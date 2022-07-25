ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares fell 0.2% to $86.11 in after-hours trading.
  • Vince McMahon, the longtime head of Word Wrestling Entertainment WWE, is retiring. WWE president Nick Khan and McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, have been named co-CEOs. WWE shares rose 0.1% to $66.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Whirlpool Corporation WHR to have earned $5.24 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Whirlpool shares fell 0.1% to $167.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Friedman Industries FRD posted a Q4 loss of $1.11 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $1.50 per share. The company’s sales, however, climbed to $75.09 million from $49.21 million. Friedman Industries shares jumped 14.2% to $9.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America PKG to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion after the closing bell. Packaging Corporation of America shares fell 0.2% to close at $141.60 on Friday.

#Earnings Reports#Stock#Rpm International#Rpm International Inc#Whirlpool Corporation Whr#Friedman Industries Frd
