Man seriously injured, woman killed following shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police is investigating a shooting incident that left a man seriously hurt and a woman dead early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near the 10 block of Jenkins Place, around 1:57 am.

An adult male and female sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The female victim, identified as 37-year-old Charkela Branch, died at the hospital.

The male victim is still in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.