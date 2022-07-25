ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Man seriously injured, woman killed following shooting in Portsmouth

By Alton Worley II
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYEfU_0grgnP3u00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police is investigating a shooting incident that left a man seriously hurt and a woman dead early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near the 10 block of Jenkins Place, around 1:57 am.

An adult male and female sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The female victim, identified as 37-year-old Charkela Branch, died at the hospital.

The male victim is still in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portsmouth#Police#Violent Crime
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy