Plane Crashes In Saluda County After Engine Failure

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calks Ferry Road. Giovani Maya Garcia, 21, of Gilbert, was driving southbound on Augusta Highway on July 24 around 4 a.m. when the car veered off the left side of the road and struck a traffic signal.
ELGIN, S.C. — Interstate 20 has been reopened in all directions in Kershaw County after a gas release caused a 10 mile long stretch of the roadway to be shut down for several hours. Kershaw County Fire Chief Will Glover said officials gave the "all clear" around 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles, and a driver accused of speeding and driving recklessly around 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to RCSD, a deputy working on Summit Parkway spotted a driver speeding and “driving recklessly,” which prompted the deputy...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were rescued Monday morning after a COMET bus crashed into an embankment. According to Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to a crash involving a COMET bus at about 9 a.m. on Colonial Drive at Surrey Street. COMET buses are part of the public...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A driver who had just left an optometrist appointment caused a three-car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. Police say the collision had an outbound lane of West Main Street at Columbia Avenue closed. The at-fault driver, whose eyes were dilated, rear-ended a car...
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified two individuals who died after single vehicle accidents on Augusta Road/Hwy1 that occurred roughly two hours apart in separate incidents. According to Fisher, Giovani Maya Garcia, 21, of Gilbert, was driving a car southbound on Augusta Highway and Calks Ferry Road Sunday morning...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation was underway Tuesday evening in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of Highway 49 and Deer Wood Circle for the death investigation. There’s no word yet on the person’s identity or how they...
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a person died while in police custody in Greenwood. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement scene at a business on Highway 72 Bypass. According to the Greenwood County Coroner,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after an accident off of South Carolina Highway 6 and Resort Street, just outside of Santee, South Carolina. On Sunday, July 24th at 4:16 p.m. a person drove off of the left side of the roadway heading west and overturned their vehicle.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) arrested two individuals in connection to a fire Sunday morning that left one man dead. According to RCSD, Jennifer Clifton and Leroy Chambers were arrested and charged with 1st-degree arson. They were both booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Columbia-Richland Fire Department...
A Laurens County Sheriff's Office officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday morning at approximately 1:30am on Shore Loop Road in Waterloo. According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the subject was airlifted from the scene but later died from his injuries. Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Daniel...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man Monday on numerous charges in Greenwood. Officers charged Martreego Ghassan King with the following: Two warrants for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Two warrants for possession schedule II Two warrants for possession of ecstasy Possession schedule II Two warrants for possession […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday. The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:. 1276 citations. 680 speeding citations. 9 DUI arrests. 141 restraint citations. 188 collision investigations. Notice...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man accused of killing his teenage son and shooting his wife appeared in court for the first time since his arrest. Andre Greene, 46, made a brief appearance Wednesday during a virtual hearing at the courtroom at the Orangeburg County jail. The magistrate...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after a shooting on Tuesday that left his 14-year-old son dead and his wife hospitalized, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they were called to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. on Monday in reference...
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after they led officers on a chase that passed through multiple counties. Officers said the chase began when the suspect refused to pull over when they tried to pull...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two burglary suspects in an area near Clinton, SC. Deputies said they are currently searching the area surrounding Charlottes Road, Greenplain Road, and Old Milton Road. According to deputies, both suspects are white...
