ST. PETERSBURG -- One more insurance company has pulled out of the Florida property insurance market. Bankers Insurance Group, based in St. Petersburg, says it made the difficult decision "to allow us to focus on our remaining lines and ensure they remain competitive and profitable. As an AM Best-rated carrier, we remain financially sound." Bankers told its agents that changes in state law passed during this year's special session weren't enough to solve the problems with Florida's homeowners insurance (from its statement to agents):

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO