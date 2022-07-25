ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride

By Jea Yu
Online travel company Trip Advisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock has fallen (-35%) this year. The travel sector was devastated by the pandemic as an epicenter industry. However, the reopening as unleashed much pent up demand with many airline carriers like American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) experiencing travel return back to pre-COVID levels. However, the popular travel site saw its shares peak at $64.95 on March 15, 202, and continue to slide towards its pandemic lows. Peers like Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) are bottoming out, which may also be a sign for Trip Advisor shares to reverse course back up. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock has also attempted to put in a bottom. Travel and tourism is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 6% in 2022 generating nearing $2 trillion. China loosening COVID quarantine restrictions helped to put a bottom in on travel stock. Unfortunately, the macroeconomic situation is making investors nervous with rising inflation, fuel costs, and interest rates. A recession can take the wind right out of the sales of the recovery as travelers rein in their discretionary spending. The Company installed a new CEO in July 2022 as the Company enters the business period of the travel season in the third quarter. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the online travel and entertainment segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Trip Advisor.

Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Release

On May 4, 2022, Trip Advisor released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending March 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.09) excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.09), a (-$0.01) miss. Revenues grew 113% year-over-year (YoY) to $262 million beating analyst estimates for $249.7 million. Trip Advisor CEO Stephen Kaufer commented, "We are very pleased with our Q1 2022 results. After an Omicron-impacted January, our business picked up strongly in February and March, resulting in exceeding our own expectations for the quarter...We are optimistic about the remainder of 2022 and the increasing demand for travel, and are excited to help provide great advice and guidance to our community of travelers as they venture out again into the world."

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Kaufer briefly stated they were off to a strong start this year as they are reaping the benefits of the recovery in the travel and leisure industry. As the world opens up, Trip Advisor plays it role in helping traders. As of 2022, Matt Goldberg will take the reins as the new CEO. Goldberg has a broad spectrum of business experience from EVP of North America at Trade Desk, and CEO of Lonely Planet. CEO Kaufer praised Goldberg for his experience in business development, M&A, team building, and ability to reshape and transform as business to meet the needs of its customers. He also noted that the Company did file a confidential sup-IPO for its Viator brand subsidiary.

TRIP Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the playing field for TRIP stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked bottomed near the $16.83 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly downtrend has a falling 5-period moving average (MA) at $18.40 followed by the 15-period MA at $22.28 and falling 50-period MA at $27.59. The weekly 200-period MA is falling at $34.99. The weekly stochastic fell under the 20-band and stalled at the 10-band. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $14.69. The weekly upper BBs sit at $31.52. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers on the breakout above $21.24. The daily rifle chart breakout has a rising 5-period MA at $18.74 followed by the 15-period MA at $18.27. The daily stochastic is rising towards the 70-band. The daily BBs are tightly compressed with the upper BBs at $20.06 and lower BBs at $16.72. The compressions precedes an expansion. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $17.50, $16.83 fib, $15.38 fib, $13.36 fib, $12.38, $10.63, and the $9.80 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $25.14 fib level up towards the $34.26 fib level.

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed's anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the most hotly-debated stocks in the semiconductor industry. My colleague Sam Quirke at MarketBeat recently outlined some arguments for and against investing in the stock, which included the fact that some analysts trimmed their price targets while still leaving a considerable amount of upside potential. Other comments in the article included that the stock could be hurting from China's lockdowns and reduced demand for consumer products such as computers and smartphones.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 'Best of Breed' Tech Stocks to Accumulate for the Next Bull Market

The market is enjoying a nice bounce off the mid-June lows as the S&P 500 nears the critical 4,000 level. Regardless of what happens in the short term, the market still has to contend with a decline in earnings due to the looming recession. Amid this environment, investors should focus on identifying the best companies with earnings and business momentum that continue to thrive in a difficult environment. Here are 2 such stocks that investors should consider: Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Expedia (EXPE).
STOCKS
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
This Was Mark Cuban's Worst 'Shark Tank' Investment (and Richard Branson Fell for It, Too)

Mark Cuban has made a number of investments during his decade-long stint on ABC's Shark Tank — some of them better than others. In an interview with the Full Send podcast last week, Cuban revealed his biggest investment loss to date: $500,000 on the Breathometer, a smartphone attachment that entrepreneur Charles Michael Yim pitched as "the world's first smartphone breathalyzer" in 2013. Cuban discussed what went wrong — and how billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson was tangentially involved.
Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat

For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
