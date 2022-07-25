ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

College Station Road reopening earlier than anticipated

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKq9r_0grghquf00
(None)

The westbound lanes of College Station Road in Athens are schedule to reopen tonight: lanes closed south of the Highway 10 Loop will be open to traffic a couple of weeks earlier than anticipated, as crews that were assessing damage from a water main issue dating back to late June have finished their work. A 16-inch water main under the westbound travel lanes of College Station Road near the intersection of College Station at Riverbend Road was damaged by a private contractor.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

College Station Road’s westbound lanes are planned to reopen to through traffic on the evening of Monday, July 25 after final core testing and striping is completed. The schedule is tentative based on weather conditions and any unexpected delays.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a 16-inch water main under the westbound travel lanes of College Station Road near the intersection of College Station at Riverbend Road was damaged by a private contractor. The ACCGov Public Utilities Department, with assistance from other ACCGov departments, closed the roadway and worked to reduce the water flow and repair the break.

Due to concerns about roadway safety from underground voids created by the break, westbound traffic lanes were closed beyond the North Oconee Access Road for roadway assessment and repair. Findings from the final report from a geotechnical firm included 1″-12″ voids and soft soils below the asphalt within the intersection of College Station Road and Riverbend Road, along with minor voids along the westbound inner travel lane. These findings confirmed that full repair would be outside the scope of work for in-house crews. On-call contractor E.R. Snell was instructed to begin the emergency contract process.

On Tuesday, July 12, Athens-Clarke County Streets and Drainage crews began removing asphalt in compromised areas of College Station Road to expedite repair work by an emergency contractor. E.R. Snell began work on full repairs on Monday, July 18. While the original goal for completing work was August 12, the work was able to be completed in less time due to the contractor having available resources, less material needing to be removed than anticipated, and favorable weather conditions.

The Mayor and Commission approved the repair plans for the road and a cost not to exceed $460,000 for the reconstruction at their Special Called Session on Tuesday, July 19.

“We appreciate the public’s patience with the inconveniences encountered during the time that College Station Road has been closed,” says Transportation and Public Works Department Director Stephen Bailey. “Our primary goal during this time was to make the roadway safe again for travel. I’m proud of the ACCGov staff and contractors who worked very hard to evaluate, repair, and reopen this busy area in a timely fashion while addressing the required safety issues.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 211 in Barrow County closed July 25 and 26

BARROW COUNTY (July 25, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation and its construction partners will close SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham, Ga. Monday and Tuesday to replace and culvert and repaving. WHEN: The closure and detour begins July 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Work...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Area notes: School Board appointment in Elberton, gas leak in Athens

The Law Enforcement Community Engagement Conference concludes at the Classic Center: the conference that began Sunday is organized by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Work crews scrambled in downtown Athens midday Tuesday, fixing a gas leak that blocked, for about an hour, a busy stretch of East Broad Street near Hickory Street and MLK Parkway in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
County
Clarke County, GA
College Station, TX
Traffic
City
Athens, TX
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Grading for Rivian site expected to begin in September

MONROE — Engineers for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties have received three bids from contractors to begin grading work for the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. Andrea Gray, attorney for the JDA, told authority members Tuesday at a meeting in Monroe that engineers Thomas...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: W. Vine Street in Monroe closed due to fire

MONROE, GA (July 26, 2022) – At 2.35 p.m. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes advised that W vine street is currently closed due to a fire at Monroe Recycling. At this time the fire is contained to a 53’ trailer. Crews from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene.
MONROE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Asphalt#College Station Road
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: scam alert in Oconee Co, rabies alert in Hall Co

The Oconee County Library is again open and operating on a normal schedule: there were reduced hours and a disruption of weekend service last week, a staffing shortage caused by coronavirus cases among staff at the library in Watkinsville. An elderly Oconee County woman was recently scammed out of $80,000...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Two injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries Sunday after the boat they were on caught fire on Lake Lanier. At 12:33 p.m., Hall County 911 dispatched firefighters and medics to the fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. “Upon arrival, the boat was fully engulfed, emitting black...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Travel
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Labor Dept reports uptick in Athens unemployment rate

The state Labor Department is reporting an increase in the Athens unemployment rate: it was 3.1 percent for June, up from 2.5 percent in May. The four-country Athens metro comprises Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Madison counties. From the Ga Dept of Labor... Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that...
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Apartment leasing begins at Covington Town Center

Leasing of the 350 class-A apartments at the 131-acre Covington Town Center master-planned community has begun, with move-ins beginning this month. The Cove at Covington Town Center, as the apartments will be called, is one component of the overall mixed-use development, which will also include 270 townhomes, a movie theater, Publix supermarket, commercial office space, hotels and additional retail.
COVINGTON, GA
WJBF

Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

New school year is one week away in Clarke and Oconee counties

We are today one week away from the start of a new school year in Clarke and Oconee Counties: Oconee County teachers report for pre-planning today in schools in and around Watkinsville. School officials in Jackson County say they are expecting more than 96 hundred students: Jackson County’s new school...
OCONEE, GA
Eater

Sandy Springs Seafood Restaurant Closing Down July 31 After 10 Years on Roswell Road

Seafood restaurant Hammocks Trading Company closes Sunday, July 31, after a decade on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Jason Sheetz and chef William Sigley opened Hammocks in 2012, describing the restaurant’s menu as “Southern coastal seafood meets Baja, California.” Hammocks became known for its oysters and clams served both baked and on the half shell, as well as dishes like shrimp and grits, ceviche, fried catfish, and grilled lobster tail with sea scallops and jumbo Gulf shrimp.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy