ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return to homes near front line

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNBXk_0grghmcz00
World News

Tens of thousands of people who were evacuated from Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they cannot afford to live in safer places.

One woman was killed by a missile outside her home in Pokrovsk just two days after returning.

Ukrainian authorities have lamented the fact that some civilians remain in the path of the war against Russia, but the region’s residents are also frustrated.

Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country.

But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start a new life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjLxK_0grghmcz00
The bench where 35-year-old Anna Protsenko, was killed in the Russian strike (AP) (AP)

The mayor’s office in one small Donetsk city estimates that 70% of evacuated residents have come back.

Anna Protsenko was killed in a missile strike two days after returning home. The 35-year-old had done what authorities wanted, evacuating from eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russian forces moved closer. But starting a new life elsewhere had been uncomfortable and expensive.

Like Ms Protsenko, tens of thousands of people have returned to rural or industrial communities close to the region’s front line at considerable risk because they cannot afford to live in safer places.

Ms Protsenko had tried it for two months, then came home to take a job in the small city of Pokrovsk.

On Monday, friends and family caressed her face and wept before her casket was hammered shut beside her grave.

“We cannot win. They don’t hire us elsewhere and you still have to pay rent,” said a friend and neighbour, Anastasia Rusanova. There’s nowhere to go, she said, but here in Donetsk, “everything is ours”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ExwW_0grghmcz00
A man walks away from a crater in the aftermath of the Russian rocket attack, that killed 35-year-old Anna Protsenko (AP) (AP)

In the larger city of Kramatorsk, an hour’s drive closer to the front line, officials said the population had dropped to about 50,000 from the normal 220,000 in the weeks following Russia’s invasion, but has since risen to 68,000.

In Kramatorsk, some people queueing for boxes of humanitarian aid said they were too poor to evacuate at all.

Donetsk and its economy have been dragged down by conflict since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists began fighting Ukraine’s government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNK0w_0grghmcz00
Young volunteers clear debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Region (AP) (AP)

Homesickness and uncertainty also drive returns to Donetsk. A daily evacuation train leaves Pokrovsk for relatively safer western Ukraine, but another train also arrives daily with people who have decided to come home. While the evacuation train is free, the return one is not.

Oksana Tserkovnyi took the train home with her 10-year-old daughter two days after the deadly attack on July 15 in Dnipro, where they had stayed for more than two months. While the attack was the spark to return, Ms Tserkovnyi had found it difficult to find work. Now she plans to return to her previous job in a coal mine.

Costs in Dnipro, already full of evacuees, were another concern. “We stayed with relatives, but if we needed to rent it would have been a lot more,” Ms Tserkovnyi said. “It starts at 6,000 hryvnia (£166) a month for a studio, and you won’t be able to find it.”

Taxi drivers who wait in Pokrovsk for the arriving train said many people give up on trying to resettle elsewhere.

“Half my work for sure is taking these people,” said one driver, Vitalii Anikieiev. “Because the money is gone.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Ukrainians#Economy#Humanitarian Aid#Front Line#Russian
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops ‘vulnerable’ as Kyiv ‘virtually cuts off’ Kherson

Ukraine’s counterattack to liberate the Russia-controlled Kherson region is “gathering momentum” and has left invading troops “vulnerable,” the UK government said.The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable” and thousands of Russian forces stationed on the river’s west bank are “highly vulnerable,” the MoD said.It adds: “Similarly, Kherson city, the most politically significant population centre occupied by Russia, is now virtually...
MILITARY
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
newschain

Psychedelic ‘amazement park’ prepares to open in Bristol

An immersive art experience issuing a call to arms to protect and restore the natural world is set to open in Bristol this weekend. Wake The Tiger, from the creators of music festival Boomtown, occupies a former warehouse in the industrial neighbourhood of St Philip’s and styles itself as the first-ever “amazement park”.
SCIENCE
newschain

Warning to rail passengers as signal boxes reopen after strike

Train services across Scotland will be disrupted on Thursday as signal boxes reopen following Wednesday’s industrial action. ScotRail has warned passengers that services will start later than normal as staff return to duties following Wednesday’s strike, which saw members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walk out in a row with Network Rail over jobs, pay and conditions.
TRAFFIC
newschain

The Platinum Queen rockets into Nunthorpe reckoning

The Platinum Queen could be set to clash with her elders after breaking the five-furlong track record with an astonishing performance in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood. The Richard Fahey-trained daughter of Cotai Glory posted a time of 56.5 seconds under Oisin Orr, bettering...
ANIMALS
The Independent

More than 100,000 refugees arrive in UK after fleeing war in Ukraine

More than 100,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have received sanctuary in the UK through its visa schemes, according to Government figures.Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday, figures published by the Home Office and UK Visas and Immigration show.The milestone was reached more than four months after the Government’s visa schemes were launched in March.The total includes 31,300 people under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.Overall, there have been almost 200,000 visa applications, meaning just over half of those who have applied have...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area

A large wildfire on the German-Czech border is spreading and threatening to destroy a forested national park popular with tourists. The fire in the region called Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland National Park on the German side, which started at the weekend, had seemed to be under control but spread again early on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy