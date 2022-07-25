Anger After Myanmar's Military Junta Executes Four Pro-Democracy Activists
By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
3 days ago
Myanmar’s military junta announced Monday that it had executed four pro-democracy activists, drawing worldwide condemnation and raising fears for the fate of dozens of other activists convicted of similar “terror acts.” The...
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday condemned the execution of political activists and elected officials in Myanmar and called the military government to immediately cease the violence.
The military junta ruling Myanmar announced the hangings of four political opponents on Sunday, marking the first executions in the country in nearly 50 years. The four men executed had been convicted by the military-run government of directing and organizing “violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings,” during the military's takeover of the country, according to state-run media. Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021 after ousting and arresting former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cracking down on political opposition.
Myanmar's junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent activist, state media said Monday, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades. Responding to media enquiries on reports of the executions, a junta statement said "it is as stated in the state media".
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's ruling military following its execution of four democracy activists, adding that all options were on the table as it considered further measures to punish the junta.
TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday that the Myanmar junta's execution of four democracy activists will further isolate Myanmar in the international community, and is a matter of deep concern.
A hip-hop pioneer who vowed to "never surrender" and a democracy activist who said prison was his second home -- Myanmar's execution of two prominent democracy fighters will only keep the flame of defiance burning, their families say. "You're very young, you're a hip-hop artist and you're an ex-prisoner.
BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners intensified Tuesday with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments, as well as fears the hangings could derail nascent attempts to bring an end to the violence and unrest that has beset the Southeast Asian nation since the military seized power last year. Myanmar’s military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then, but the hangings announced Monday were the country’s first official executions in decades. “We feel that this is a crime against humanity,” said Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, speaking at the side of the United Nations’ Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. He said the executions would be a focus of the upcoming meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers, which begin in Cambodia in a week.
The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the execution of four pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's ruling military and called for the release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
(Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts" in opposition to last year's army coup against an elected government. The southeast Asian nation's first executions in decades come as the ruling generals seek to put down armed resistance to their Feb....
