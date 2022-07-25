Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

