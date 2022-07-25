ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Northern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Powell, Montgomery, northern Morgan, southeastern Bath, northwestern Estill, Menifee, southern Rowan and southwestern Elliott Counties through 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cornwell to near Harris Ferry. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Frenchburg, Sudith, Rothwell, Cornwell, Olympia Springs, Young Springs and Clay Lick around 815 PM EDT. Ratlitt and Wiseman Crossing Station around 820 PM EDT. Clay City, Powell Valley, Virden, Dan, Big Woods, Waltersville, Scranton, Korea, Westbend and Artville around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stanton, Ebon, Kellacey, Omer, Vaughns Mill, Paragon, Bangor, Levee, Cottage Furnace, Henry, Zag, Dehart, Yocum, Cat Creek, Rosslyn, Twentysix, Blaze, Woodsbend, Leisure, West Liberty, Pomp, Bowen, Wrigley, Licking River, Lombard, Liberty Road, Means, Cedar Groves, Rogers Chapel, Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Lenox, Haystack, Lick Branch, Fagan, Tabor, Nada, Slade, Elkfork and Steele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON... NORTHERN MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...NORTH CENTRAL JUNIATA... SOUTHWESTERN SNYDER...SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 AM EDT At 755 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near State College, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Highland Park, Centre Hall, Yeagertown, McClure, Millheim, Ramblewood, Beaver Springs, Reedsville and Aaronsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Saguache County through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moffat, or 28 miles southwest of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Saguache County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie county. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today on into Saturday will range between 100 and 111 degrees with the hottest conditions expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Craighead, northwestern Mississippi and southern Dunklin Counties through 445 AM CDT At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leachville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Monette, Hornersville, Dell, Burdette, Little River, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, Calumet, Dearman, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Hightower, Carmi and Whisp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, northern Ellsworth and Russell Counties through 445 AM CDT At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Simpson to 7 miles east of Natoma. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russell, Ellsworth, Wilson, Lincoln, Lucas, Gorham, Sylvan Grove, Luray, Dorrance, Beverly, Barnard, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Waldo, Westfall, Ash Grove, Ellsworth Airport, Russell Airport, Wilson State Park and Wilson Lake. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 176 and 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 05:52:00 Expires: 2022-07-31 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sebago Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 826 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hiram, or 12 miles southeast of Fryeburg, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Mechanic Falls, Naples, Gray, Hiram, Cornish, Raymond, Standish, Casco, Limington, Harrison, Brownfield, Denmark, Frye Island, Sebago, Baldwin, Poland, Porter, Oxford and Parsonsfield. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 62 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:41:00 Expires: 2022-07-27 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 141 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on this criterion for Southeastern Idaho: - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. Target Area: East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413, 422, 475, AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422, 475, AND 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the central mountains Thursday afternoon and evening. A mix of wet and dry storms is expected, with some storms potentially producing between a tenth and quarter inch of rain, especially over Zones 422 and 476. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 35 mph are possible.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 05:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-27 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that localized beach erosion is expected. Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * LOCATION...Along the Coast from Shishmaref to Point Hope. * TIMING...Through Noon Wednesday. The highest water levels have already occurred. * IMPACTS...Objects left on the beach could be washed away. Minor beach erosion will occur. * WAVE AND SURF...Sea levels 2 to 3 feet above the normal high tides will cause waves to wash to the top of the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-27 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that localized beach erosion is expected. Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * LOCATION...The Bering Strait to Cape Rodney * TIMING...Through Noon Wednesday. The highest water levels are expected now through 10 PM today. * IMPACTS...Objects left on the beach could be washed away. Minor beach erosion will occur. * WAVE AND SURF...Sea levels will rise 2 feet above the normal high tides. Waves will wash up to the top of the beach.
ENVIRONMENT

