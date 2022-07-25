Photo Shoot: Heat Wave

The endless days of summer roll along and it appears the next week will again be a heat wave. I am rightfully accused of spending a lot of time at the beach these days. My reply is always the same, as a dialed-in photojournalist, I need to be where the people are.

So, in summer, that would be the giant sand peninsula we call home, aka the beach. As a public service to the Cape’s summer shutterbugs I present some time-honored tips for honing your beach photo skills, trying to keep your cool through another hot week.

Travel light

First rule, always the same, travel light, you are what you lug. Extra camera gear might present as looking cool, but it will make for an overheated day. When I headed out to work the last few days by 7:30 a.m. the window thermometer in the shade was already reading 75 degrees, heading toward 90 by late morning.

I never run the air conditioning in the car, windows all down, hot air racing through the cab. AC is great for a long drive, but for my stop and go days I stay hot. Beach parking lots routinely fill by early morning, so act fast or prepare to walk in from far away when heading to the beach.

Once you find your place in the sun, your camera is now exposed to its two worst enemies — sand and salt water.

The favorite beach times, mid-day sun also coincides with the worst lighting for photography. Luckily, the giant sand reflector is there with enough bounce fill to light up just about any subject the lens is pointed towards, even under a beach umbrella.

Many cameras and most cell phones will overheat and shut down if left sitting out in the sun for even short periods of time, rule number two, bring your own shade.

How to get water shots

Those wanting to get adventuresome can still head into the water for some interesting angles with an old fish tank. Set the camera inside, bob it up and down in the water and shoot through the glass. Best to experiment in calm water until you get the hang of it.

When you need a break from the sun, don’t leave your camera behind. There is no better image to send back home of your perfect summer vacation than a simple shoot through, lolling around on the hammock. Everybody’s feet are photogenic when silhouetted against the summer sky with boats and beach umbrellas for a background. Stay cool, have fun and keep making photos. It’s a long winter down here.