2 Killed, Third Person Injured in Overnight Shooting in Burlington, Vermont

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 6 days ago
mn
6d ago

Due to your own Socialist City Council now you have your own little New York city. People are not safe and leaving, just like New York city. Do you voters not get it! And now they want to allow non citizens the right to vote. that'll help!

Jenny
6d ago

It is sad that I will have to leave Burlington for my daughters sake, this is no place for children to grow up. anytime she hears sirens she says, "Mom, do you hear that?there's probably another shooting..."

just me 66
6d ago

pretty sad what this world will go thru without the courts doing there job people are dieing and it's like they don't care eye for an eye

