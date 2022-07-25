ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for July 25

Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

2022-07-25

oanow.com

WDAM-TV

At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement following more than a dozen bomb threats that were called in to various colleges across the state on Wednesday. ALEA’s statement reads:. “The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Bomb Threats Under Investigation at Auburn, Trenholm State and Other Campuses

Bomb threats have targeted several colleges and universities in Alabama, including some in our area. They are currently under investigation. Auburn University sent out a campus alert around lunchtime saying that police were investigating a bomb threat at the nursing building. People were told to stay out of that part of campus and to report suspicious items or activity to police.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tyler Adams claims Auburn's Ward 4 seat after Chad Leverette bows out of race

On Tuesday afternoon, Chad Leverette, candidate for the Auburn City Council’s Ward 4 seat, announced he was stepping down from running for office. In an email to Opelika-Auburn News, Leverette, one of the last candidates to qualify to run, cited health reasons for his decision. Leverette’s exit leaves Tyler...
AUBURN, AL
#Obituaries
CBS 42

Mortuary accidentally buries urn on already buried casket in Georgia

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later.  “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Auburn Police give “all clear” after bomb threat on Auburn University campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have cleared the Nursing building on Auburn University’s campus and said It is safe to resume normal activity. This after students, faculty, and staff at Auburn University were made aware via an Auburn University Alert that police were investigating a reported bomb threat at Nursing Building.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Four-star Wilky Denaud commits to Auburn

Auburn picked up a touted addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, as four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers. Denaud plays defensive end at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla. Denaud chose Auburn over Florida State, Tennessee and Indiana. He’s listed...
AUBURN, AL
City
Auburn, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
WSFA

Crash on I-85 SB near Perry Hill causes delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is caused delays for morning commuters Wednesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 4, the Perry Hill Road exit. The left lane and left shoulder were blocked. Additional details...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man shot at hotel on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Victory Drive. Police confirm to WRBL that a man was shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites located at 3170 Victory Drive. According to police, the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed as being in stable […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area. ALABAMA COUNTIES:. Phenix City Schools: August 4. Russell...
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

California man charged in Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in May. Police say 36-year-old Anthony Jones, of California, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Montgomery resident Sylvester Shackleford. According to police, the shooting happened May 23 in the area...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Whitewater Park Construction Update 7/25/22

Drone video shows the progress on Montgomery's Whitewater Park, which is slated to open sometime in spring of 2023. The 2022 SEC Media Days have officially kicked off in Atlanta!. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. Police: Man sought in Prattville gas theft. Tropical Formation Zones by Month.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Child dies days after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2013 Toyota Camry with the victim in life-threatening-condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery woman charged in Pike Road robbery

A Montgomery woman has been charged with aiding and abetting in a robbery and chase in Pike Road Tuesday. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Highway 80 E. in response to gas stations in that area being robbed. Court records say the gas stations were the Pike Road Eagle and Circle K near I-85.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police investigating overnight homicide

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Fort Drive. A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive. Officers were able to identify the victim as Breanna Burgess during the course of their investigation.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police investigating homicide near Fort Drive

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 2:35 a.m. LaGrange Police Officers discovered a female corpse while patrolling the area near Fort Drive. Patrolling Officers alerted the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations and initiated an investigation. During the investigation, authorities identified the deceased female as Breanna Burgess. According to authorities, Burgess suffered from a […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress. The company says they’ve started working on water and power for the site. They are also preparing for the roofing...
MONTGOMERY, AL

