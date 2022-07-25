Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for July 25

Auburn University was the largest of nearly a dozen campuses in Alabama to receive a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon. The other 10 schools receiving threats were community colleges. Auburn Campus Safety sent out an alert around noon on Wednesday about a bomb threat and evacuated the nursing building on...
Bomb threats have targeted several colleges and universities in Alabama, including some in our area. They are currently under investigation. Auburn University sent out a campus alert around lunchtime saying that police were investigating a bomb threat at the nursing building. People were told to stay out of that part of campus and to report suspicious items or activity to police.
On Tuesday afternoon, Chad Leverette, candidate for the Auburn City Council’s Ward 4 seat, announced he was stepping down from running for office. In an email to Opelika-Auburn News, Leverette, one of the last candidates to qualify to run, cited health reasons for his decision. Leverette’s exit leaves Tyler...
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later. “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett. […]
A local couple has opened up their property as a flower-picking farm in Notasulga. Circles of Colors, at 7887 Ala. 199, currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have...
Auburn picked up a touted addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, as four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers. Denaud plays defensive end at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla. Denaud chose Auburn over Florida State, Tennessee and Indiana. He’s listed...
Jimbo Fisher smiled, as he looked into the press pool and saw a familiar face take the microphone in longtime Auburn beat writer Phillip Marshall. He had the simplest question with the most complicated answer: “How crazy is all this?”. “You’ve got LSU’s starting quarterback. Auburn’s got your starting...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is caused delays for morning commuters Wednesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 4, the Perry Hill Road exit. The left lane and left shoulder were blocked. Additional details...
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on July 26 has caused a lane closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA says that the Lee County road closure affects the outside left lanes of U.S. 280 near Lee County...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Victory Drive. Police confirm to WRBL that a man was shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites located at 3170 Victory Drive. According to police, the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed as being in stable […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area. ALABAMA COUNTIES:. Phenix City Schools: August 4. Russell...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in May. Police say 36-year-old Anthony Jones, of California, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Montgomery resident Sylvester Shackleford. According to police, the shooting happened May 23 in the area...
Drone video shows the progress on Montgomery's Whitewater Park, which is slated to open sometime in spring of 2023.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2013 Toyota Camry with the victim in life-threatening-condition.
A Montgomery woman has been charged with aiding and abetting in a robbery and chase in Pike Road Tuesday. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Highway 80 E. in response to gas stations in that area being robbed. Court records say the gas stations were the Pike Road Eagle and Circle K near I-85.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Fort Drive. A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive. Officers were able to identify the victim as Breanna Burgess during the course of their investigation.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress. The company says they’ve started working on water and power for the site. They are also preparing for the roofing...
