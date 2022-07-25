ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daredevil Born Again is coming to Disney+

By Christian Saclao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new live-action Daredevil series is in development at Disney+. Titled Daredevil Born Again, the upcoming show was officially announced during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel last Saturday. The 18-episode series will be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which includes the movies Guardians of...

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES
Gamespot

She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Tatiana Maslany
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Swipes Major Movie From Disney

A comic book adaptation planned for over a decade is now moving to Netflix, and is apparently in the works at last. The Goon is a long-running action-horror-comedy comic by Eric Powell, which was going to be adapted into an animated film by 20th Century Fox before that studio merged with Disney. Now, animation executive Tim Miller says that Netflix is taking over the project and moving forward with it.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Born Again#Comic Book Series
Deadline

Tony Dow Dies: ‘Leave It To Beaver” Actor’s Passing Confirmed Following Earlier Confusion

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor who personified the role of America’s big brother as the elder sibling Wally Cleaver on the TV classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died today. He was 77, and had been battling cancer. His death comes a day after his passing was mistakenly reported by his management team and his wife. A statement on his Facebook page now reads: We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world...
NFL
disneydining.com

Actor suggests several beloved Walt Disney classics need an “R” rating

Disney+ has finally made it into the realm of fanbase division with its announcement that beginning Friday, the streaming platform with feature films with an “R” rating, but one actor says the same rating should be given to several of Walt Disney’s most beloved classic films. On...
MOVIES
Polygon

Here’s the official slate for Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6

The upcoming calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a shake-up. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever will now be the final installment of the franchise’s Phase 4, and the third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Officially Announced by Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2022

The future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became more clear during the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where the titles of the next two Avengers movies were revealed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Both films revealed at the panel, and if those titles are any indication of what's to come then the premiere superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dealing with threats that would make Thanos and the Black Order blush. The announcements mark the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the final appearances of Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Released at Comic-Con

We're on the cusp of getting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated series has already courted quite a lot of conversation, as fans have been eager to see Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. After the first trailer for the series debuted in May, there's been a lot of speculation about when we'll get to see additional footage — and it looks like that wait is now over. During Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio debuted a new look at She-Hulk, which you can check out below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel announces a Fantastic Four movie release date

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built on the shoulders of Tony Stark, Marvel Comics was shaped around the company’s First Family: The Fantastic Four. For comics fans, the cinematic omission of Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm are one of the last things keeping the MCU from feeling truly like Marvel Comics, which means Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Fantastic Four film has a lot on its shoulders.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look

Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” “Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
