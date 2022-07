By far the biggest news on the internet this week is the Instagram algorithm forcing us onto TikTok-style reels like pirates down a plank, wreaking havoc with our cheap dopamine hits. Cut to us mourning as the number of likes on our latest post collapses and bemoaning strangers’ reels getting promoted into our feeds. Even Kylie Jenner has reposted that annoying little “Make Instagram Instagram Again” tile – but given her 2016 snap back at Snapchat saw its value plummet $1.3 billion, we may well see normal service resume at Insta any day now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO