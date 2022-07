Defiance, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred in Williams County. The crash happened at around 7pm on Saturday…between a 26 year old Montpelier man and 79 year old woman. The post said that the man failed to yield the right of way and struck the woman at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Road H.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO