Indiana Republicans Pairing Abortion Ban With Services Boost

By AP News
WOWO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers are pairing a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state with promises to boost spending toward helping pregnant women, young children and adoptions. Republicans say the proposals show dedication to mothers and babies. Democrats say Republicans have...

Inside Indiana Business

Indiana House proposes larger, costlier taxpayer ‘refund’ plan

House and Senate Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly remain on a collision course over how to provide inflation relief for Hoosiers after committees from both chambers passed bills that take vastly different approaches. The House Ways and Means Committee voted 22-0 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1001, an economic...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

AG Rokita Co-Leads Multistate Lawsuit

STATEWIDE — From Arizona to Virginia, 22 states join a lawsuit led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. The suit is against the Biden administration’s new rule for the USDA that was implemented May 5th, earlier this year. Federal funding...
INDIANA STATE
#Abortion Issues#Indiana#Senate Republicans#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#House#Medicaid
wfyi.org

Indiana anti-abortion advocates pray, rally for stricter abortion ban

Hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to urge lawmakers to restict abortion and increase support for pregnant Hoosiers. The “Love them Both” rally was held on the second day of the special legislative session, where lawmakers advanced a bill to ban abortion except in limited cases of rape and incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana Republicans pass abortion bill

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana narrowly advanced a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state. A special committee voted seven to five in favor of the proposal. It prohibits abortions, except in cases of rape or if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill was met with protests […]
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

A new Indiana law cracks down on enrollment incentives. Is it being enforced?

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. A new Indiana law strengthens previous bans on schools offering gifts or perks to parents in exchange for enrolling their students. But so far, officials don’t appear to be enforcing the stricter provision at schools that receive public money.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Governor candidate Doden wants zero cost adoptions in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eric Doden said he first proposed a Zero Cost Adoption plan a year ago. Now, as Indiana lawmakers consider abortion restrictions, Doden said Monday the need for his plan is even greater. “I am hopeful the legislature will pass this important policy during the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana AG leads 22 state lawsuit suing US agency over LGBTQ school guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and more than 20 other Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Joe Biden's administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Rokita said he's co-leading the 22-state lawsuit...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Dozens gather for protest in Indiana as Republicans propose near-total ban on abortion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana will begin a special legislative session Monday to discuss the future of abortion in the Hoosier state. Republicans are proposing a near-total ban on the procedure, but activists say they won't let it pass without a fight. Crowds turned out Sunday in Highland, Indiana, to a pro-abortion rights rally, holding signs and chanting "keep your laws off my body." Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday. If approved, it moves to the house where it could become law by fall. Banning abortions at the time of implantation is defined in Indiana as when the fetus is implanted...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation. Senate Republicans are proposing a few breaks for Hoosiers instead of a tax refund. This...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Counties with the worst commutes in Indiana

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

State Housing Authority To Pause Rental Assistance Applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced earlier this week that it will “pause” accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program at 5 p.m. this Friday. According to a news release, “nearly all” federal funds allocated to the state have been requested. The state housing authority will continue to issue payments to already approved households and will keep processing applications currently in the queue. The rental assistance program so far has paid and obligated $365 million so far. According to the release, the agency estimates it has about $80 million in unobligated funding remaining. Hoosiers can sign up through www.indianahousingnow.org to receive updates if the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance portal reopens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thefreshtoast.com

Kentucky Gov. Considers Executive Action On Medical Cannabis For These Types Of Patients

One veteran attending a recent town hall meeting said he hopes to be able to say one day that he hasn’t been breaking the law for the past 50 years. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is considering taking executive action to allow patients dealing with chronic pain as well as veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to access medical marijuana. That is if the general assembly doesn’t advance the legislation.
KENTUCKY STATE

