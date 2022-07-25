Indiana Republicans Pairing Abortion Ban With Services Boost

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana will begin a special legislative session Monday to discuss the future of abortion in the Hoosier state. Republicans are proposing a near-total ban on the procedure, but activists say they won't let it pass without a fight. Crowds turned out Sunday in Highland, Indiana, to a pro-abortion rights rally, holding signs and chanting "keep your laws off my body." Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday. If approved, it moves to the house where it could become law by fall. Banning abortions at the time of implantation is defined in Indiana as when the fetus is implanted...

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO