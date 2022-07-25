ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

MarionMade!: Malones show off passion for cleaning at Marion's Busy B Cleaning

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIy14_0grgfBfI00

Family brought Ana Malone to Marion. Her father, Curtis Wright, was raised in Marion and joined the U.S. Army in 1981. Ana Malone was born on a military base in California and traveled around the country. When Staff Sgt. Wright retired and moved back to the area, Malone followed.

“He’s my rock. I owe a lot to that man and to the military,” Malone said.

Wright instilled his military style into his four daughters.

“He’d line us up and say, ‘Are you ready to go?’ All four of us girls would reply, ‘Hoo-rah!’ My dad is a big teddy bear, but he was very strict about certain things,” Malone says. “All of us are neat freaks.”

“From all of the places I’ve lived, Marion is unique,” said Malone. “This community is special. Marion fosters people and businesses.”

Malone worked as a nurse’s aide and a paralegal. She graduated from Marion Technical College in 2013. Her cleaning services began as a solo contract with one local company with a need in 2017 and expanded to Busy B in 2018.

In this family-run business, Ana Malone is the owner-operator. Her oldest daughter, Breana Malone, 21, is the operations manager.

Ana states, “She keeps the business running smoothly. I couldn’t do it without her.”

“We weren’t sure it was going to go this far when it started. My sister was a toddler and we needed something flexible. It grew really fast,” Breana notes.

Busy B now employs 14 people to clean local businesses and factories. They hire people who are coachable and train them for up to five weeks. They receive professional certification and ongoing education and focus on continuous improvement.

“Trying to save money on training can lead to very expensive mistakes,” Malone says. “We have the best employees. We can’t do it without them.”

Malone focuses on providing quality, reliable service and treating her employees and customers like family. What sets Busy B apart is the ability to listen and respond to customer needs.

“By the time people come to us, they have had several other cleaning companies. Some that promise everything but specialize in none. We decided early on to specialize in exceptional cleaning. That’s our niche,” Ana said.

Malone spent a year using 5S lean manufacturing principles to create standard procedures. Employees wear aprons to keep the tools they need at their fingertips. While mistakes sometimes happen, Malone personally takes the calls and goes to correct a problem.

“It’s rare that the owner will come and clean. If you show me where we missed a spot, I guarantee we will not do that again,” Malone said.

Malone said quality cleaning is an investment in a company, its staff and its customers.

‘If the restrooms are dirty, 90% of customers won’t come back to a business,” Malone said. “You don’t want to repel customers or employees. When it’s a competitive hiring market, making the break room and restrooms clean and well-stocked shows you value your workers.”

Cleaning can also change how people feel about working in factories.

“There’s a stigma to manufacturing. They aren’t dirty, dark places to work. We can make them sparkle,” Malone said. ‘With COVID-19, it’s important to clean and disinfect well. This can reduce sick days.”

Malone is proud they were voted “Best Janitorial Service” in Marion by NewsForce 24/7. They have a 5-star rating on Google and Facebook and were a finalist in The Forge business competition in 2021.

“We clean because we enjoy being in a clean environment. It makes you feel good, productive and motivated,” said Malone.

Malone’s husband, Justin, is the general manager. Her son Adam, 20, and his girlfriend, Brooklynn, 18, both clean. Maeghan, 16, helps make TikToks. Sarah, 8, loves to wear the family merchandise.

For more on Busy B, call 614-706-7706 or visit their website or social media channels.

Comments / 0

Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow County Farm Days quickly approaching

MORROW COUNTY- The 32nd Morrow County Farm Days will open Friday, August 5 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds and run through Sunday, August 7. Admission will be $4 per person with children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Entry to the grounds can be made through the two maingates, the walk in gate, and the back gate.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Spirit Halloween Coming to Empty Stores in Southern Ohio

OHIO – Spirt Halloween has reported several of its stores will be opening up in areas around Southern Ohio. Former Elder Beerman1730 River Valley Circle NorthLancaster, OH 43130. Chillicothe. Former Aldi 1075 North Bridge StreetChillicothe, OH 45601. Athens. Next to Dunhams1002 East State StreetAthens, OH 45701. Reynoldsburg. Former Babies...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Marion, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Marion, OH
Government
Delaware Gazette

Music, flowers and funerals

Having just returned from a friend’s funeral made me think of other funerals I have attended in my lifetime. I remember the very first one was when I was only 5 years old, and my parents took me with them to my grandpa’s funeral. I still have vivid memories of all the flowers I saw there. They seemed to go from the floor to the ceiling. There were flowers everywhere at that funeral home.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Wright
Person
Sarah
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Delaware County’s new ‘mane’ sheriff’s employee

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has a new “mane” staff member. Poppy is a 1-year-old miniature therapy horse. Poppy and her handler, corrections officer Privett, have finished their training over the last six months, making visits to schools, courtrooms, the jail, and other spots in the community as part of that […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mohican Forest subject of ODNR meeting Aug. 25 in Loudonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites the public to attend in-person open house events to learn more about management plans for Ohio’s state forests. Held annually, this year’s open house events are scheduled for Aug. 23, 24, and 25.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Services#The U S Army#Marion Technical College
614now.com

Popular Hilliard chicken wing restaurant announces closure

Woody’s Wing House has closed the doors of its West Side restaurant for good. The popular spot for wings and more in a sports bar atmosphere announced yesterday evening that it would close its Hilliard location, which opened its doors in early 2021. The closure was effective immediately. Woody’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
columbusmonthly.com

A Photographic History of Goofy Governors at the Ohio State Fair

From Mike DeWine to John Gilligan, see the state's top political leaders eating dessert, wearing a cowboy hat, riding the Giant Slide and more. The Ohio State Fair is back in full, starting its 12-day run on July 27. For some, that means the welcome return of concerts, midway rides, deep-fried treats and butter sculptures. For others—or at least this writer—it means something else: goofy governors in all their glory.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Seven-Story Building Proposed for West Broad Street

A local company has submitted plans to build a seven-story mixed-use development at 630 W. Broad St., next door to Holy Family Church in Franklinton. The proposal, from Marker Development, calls for five floors of apartments over a two-story parking garage. The bottom two levels would also hold a lobby and about 4,400 square feet of commercial space (on the Broad Street side of the building), and six townhomes on the Gay Street side of the building.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy