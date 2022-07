It was once assumed that bank customers would bring their children on board to become lifelong customers themselves, but a new study indicates that this assumption is no longer valid. Less than half of Gen Z and millennials surveyed used the same financial institutions (FIs) as their parents in 2021, down from 61% and 54%, respectively, in 2020. In addition, more than 60% of these two age groups would consider switching FIs for better mobile banking apps or digital capabilities.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO