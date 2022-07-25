ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Port Plans Light Up The Internet as Open House Approaches

By Mike Phillips
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean Highway and Port Authority of Nassau County will hold a public open house on Thursday, July 28, , from 5-7 PM at the Fernandina Beach City Hall to consider OHPA’s master plan for the Port of Fernandina. Representatives from OHPA and its planning consultants will...

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Wildways: The Greenway in Summer

It took some news about ants crawling all over places on the Egans Creek Greenway that got me up one morning to investigate the area myself. Last week’s column detailed the finding of those pesky invasive tawny crazy ants found in the middle part of the south Greenway. But there was a lot more to see that morning besides tiny nuisance ants, thank heavens.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Tough Decisions Ahead on Recreation Facilities

Editor’s Note: Faith Ross has resigned from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee so she can devote her time to inform citizens about some difficult choices on recreation centers that face the city in the coming budget year. She prepared this admirably neutral and well-balanced report. At a July...
fernandinaobserver.com

Sip ‘n Shop Coming Up

Fernandina Beach Main Street will hold its 2022 Summer Sip & Shop on Friday, August 19th, from 4 to 7 PM. Celebrate the end of summer in historic downtown Fernandina Beach with some evening shopping while enjoying sips of wine provided by local retail shops. Shoppers will receive a souvenir insulated Main Street wine cup with registration. Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, First Port City Bank, and our Wristband Sponsor, Century 21 Miller Elite. Shoppers can check in at the Pocket Park next to Amelia Island Coffee on Centre Street to receive their wine cup, event map, and wristband beginning at 4PM. Participants must be at least 21 years of age and proof of age is required. Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance. Additional tickets can be purchased the day of the event at registration for a price of $25 each. This event will be held rain or shine.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Slimmed-Down Market This Week

At the farmers market this Saturday you will enjoy live music by the Awkward Pauses Band, a local acoustic rock trio consisting of Robert Jenkins (vocals, guitar), Dana Jenkins (vocals, bass) and Sean Gruber (drums, percussion). The group performs a mixed playlist of covers and remakes of anything from The Beatles to Weezer.
YULEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy