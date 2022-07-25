Port Plans Light Up The Internet as Open House Approaches

Fernandina Beach Main Street will hold its 2022 Summer Sip & Shop on Friday, August 19th, from 4 to 7 PM. Celebrate the end of summer in historic downtown Fernandina Beach with some evening shopping while enjoying sips of wine provided by local retail shops. Shoppers will receive a souvenir insulated Main Street wine cup with registration. Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, First Port City Bank, and our Wristband Sponsor, Century 21 Miller Elite. Shoppers can check in at the Pocket Park next to Amelia Island Coffee on Centre Street to receive their wine cup, event map, and wristband beginning at 4PM. Participants must be at least 21 years of age and proof of age is required. Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance. Additional tickets can be purchased the day of the event at registration for a price of $25 each. This event will be held rain or shine.

