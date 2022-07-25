ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC leaders: We’ve got a plan to put more young people across NC on a better career path

By Kevin Guskiewicz and
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21s0ce_0grgb8FC00
Students get IT training at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh. Wake Technical Community College @waketechcc

Something strange is happening in North Carolina’s job market. By most measures, our economy is one of the strongest and most dynamic in the country. We’re the best state in America for business, according to a July CNBC report. Carolina graduates who earned diplomas in May entered one of the best labor markets in decades.

At the same time, far too many young people across our state are disconnected from work, unable to find a path into promising careers that make it possible to build a secure life. That’s especially true in rural counties and among those without a high school diploma.

That mismatch between high-demand fields and stalled job prospects — exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions — is an urgent challenge, one our public universities must help solve. UNC-Chapel Hill makes an enormous impact in N.C. through the work of faculty and alumni, alongside more than a billion dollars in annual research funding that spurs innovation in healthcare, technology, energy and more. But our responsibility extends beyond our own region, our graduates. It reaches every part of our state.

One way that we are taking this responsibility seriously is with our Carolina Across 100 Initiative. This five-year initiative will partner the university with communities in each of the state’s 100 counties as they continue the road of recovery from the impacts of COVID. For the initiative’s first program, “Our State, Our Work,” we are partnering with nonprofits, community colleges, economic developers, employers and other local agencies in 37 counties to help get more young people back to work and on track for successful careers. Carolina researchers are working alongside local officials, community advocates and business leaders to analyze workforce data and listen to young people about the challenges they face in finding stable work.

The disruptions of COVID are plain to see in the data and in daily life. Thousands of people who lost jobs or dropped out of school during the pandemic are still on the sidelines, while “Help Wanted” signs hang from doorways of factories, offices and small businesses.

In a statewide survey last year, UNC researchers found that 79% of respondents rated concerns about employment and staffing as one of their top-three worries coming out of the pandemic. One respondent said: “We have good businesses that are desperate to find qualified workers, and at the same time we have so many young people who aren’t sure how to get the skills and qualifications they need.”

Many people are eager to work, but don’t know where to turn for training or qualifications. North Carolina’s labor force participation still lags its pre-pandemic level and tracks well below the national level, holding back opportunities for growth and limiting prospects for young people who would thrive with the right training and guidance.

There are plenty of high-quality programs available, from community college certificates and paid apprenticeships to technology boot camps. But figuring out the right fit, and making sure people know about their options, is a steep challenge.

“Our State, Our Work” will take on this challenge and meet young people where they are. It will provide resources and connect them with employment opportunities. Helping people prepare for those opportunities, regardless of whether they earn a college degree, is important for the prosperity of our state and our civic life. Everyone deserves a chance to make a living and contribute to their communities.

In the months ahead, we’ll work with local leaders to design new outreach programs, better coordinate support services like housing and childcare, and partner with businesses to open up job training to people who may lack formal credentials. We’ll learn more about what works in each community and bring people together in Chapel Hill to share ideas and successes.

We all benefit when more of our fellow citizens have a chance to succeed, when “Help Wanted” turns into help found.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

