Damien Hirst is going to do what countless people have always wanted to do to his art: destroy it. He hasn’t suddenly developed a late in life taste for pyromania, though. Instead, it’s all part of his upcoming exhibition ‘The Currency’, at his own Newport Street Gallery in Vauxhall. ‘The Currency’ is a collection of 10,000 primary-coloured paintings created by Hirst in 2016, and 10,000 corresponding NFTs of those artworks. When purchasing one of the works, collectors had the option to either keep the physical artwork and destroy the NFT, or keep the NFT and allow the physical artwork to be set alight.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO