Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dubois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dubois FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of south central Indiana, including the following area, Dubois. The heavy rain has ended, but additional heavy rain could cause additional nuisance flooding over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anson County in central North Carolina Southwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Richmond County in central North Carolina Southeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 735 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marshville to near Wadesboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights and Lilesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today on into Saturday will range between 100 and 111 degrees with the hottest conditions expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Powell, Montgomery, northern Morgan, southeastern Bath, northwestern Estill, Menifee, southern Rowan and southwestern Elliott Counties through 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cornwell to near Harris Ferry. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Frenchburg, Sudith, Rothwell, Cornwell, Olympia Springs, Young Springs and Clay Lick around 815 PM EDT. Ratlitt and Wiseman Crossing Station around 820 PM EDT. Clay City, Powell Valley, Virden, Dan, Big Woods, Waltersville, Scranton, Korea, Westbend and Artville around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stanton, Ebon, Kellacey, Omer, Vaughns Mill, Paragon, Bangor, Levee, Cottage Furnace, Henry, Zag, Dehart, Yocum, Cat Creek, Rosslyn, Twentysix, Blaze, Woodsbend, Leisure, West Liberty, Pomp, Bowen, Wrigley, Licking River, Lombard, Liberty Road, Means, Cedar Groves, Rogers Chapel, Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Lenox, Haystack, Lick Branch, Fagan, Tabor, Nada, Slade, Elkfork and Steele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockingham; Strafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN YORK...CENTRAL ROCKINGHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN STRAFFORD COUNTIES At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Epping, or 7 miles southwest of Durham, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rochester, Durham, Dover, Barrington, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Newmarket, Raymond, Eliot, Lee, Fremont, Madbury, Nottingham and Newfields. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 23:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas and other low lying spots. Target Area: Arapahoe; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Colorado, including the following counties, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 130 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1131 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages North Fork Deer Creek, South Turkey Creek, South Platte River, Bear Creek, Turkey Creek, Plum Creek, Indian Creek, Deer Creek, Big Dry Creek, Long Gulch, Mount Vernon Creek and Dutch Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Denver, Lakewood, western Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, western Englewood, southern Golden, Roxborough Park, Sheridan, Morrison, Chatfield Reservoir, Red Rocks Park, Louviers, Ken Caryl, Columbine, Kassler and Pleasant View.
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-27 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that localized beach erosion is expected. Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * LOCATION...The Bering Strait to Cape Rodney * TIMING...Through Noon Wednesday. The highest water levels are expected now through 10 PM today. * IMPACTS...Objects left on the beach could be washed away. Minor beach erosion will occur. * WAVE AND SURF...Sea levels will rise 2 feet above the normal high tides. Waves will wash up to the top of the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON... NORTHERN MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...NORTH CENTRAL JUNIATA... SOUTHWESTERN SNYDER...SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 AM EDT At 755 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near State College, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Highland Park, Centre Hall, Yeagertown, McClure, Millheim, Ramblewood, Beaver Springs, Reedsville and Aaronsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued by 10 AM Thursday. Target Area: Estill The National Weather Service in Jackson KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River near Ravenna affecting Estill County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kentucky River near Ravenna. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 27.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.9 feet on 04/04/2015.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 19:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-28 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley FROST POSSIBLE IN VALLEY LOCATIONS THURSDAY MORNING Clearing skies along with decreasing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the lower to mid 30s for the cold susceptible valleys across the area tonight with frost possibly developing by early Thursday morning. People with sensitive plants should take necessary precautions to protect them.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR FRONTIER COUNTY At 113 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Arapahoe to near Bartley to 9 miles north of McCook, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eustis, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Quick, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 02:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT THURSDAY THROUGH 10 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially on burn scars and areas with already saturated soil. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Colorado and southeast Utah, including the following areas, in southwest Colorado, Animas River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, San Juan River Basin and Southwest San Juan Mountains. In southeast Utah, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * WHEN...From 10 AM MDT Thursday through 10 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In addition, heavy rainfall over recent burn scars such as the Pack Creek Fire, Ice Fire, 416 Fire and East Canyon Fire burn areas, among other smaller, more recent burn areas in the watch area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep monsoonal moisture is forecast to spread northward Thursday with showers and thunderstorms likely with flooding possible over recent burn scars and already saturated soils from previous few days. Today`s Flood Watch will expire for portions of southwest Colorado and southeast Utah at midnight MDT tonight. Another Flood Watch remains in effect for Thursday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 23:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from this storm will cause flash flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland along creeks, and other low lying areas. Target Area: Logan; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1132 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burdett and Lone Star. This includes the following streams and drainages Rock Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 03:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BUCHANAN, NORTHERN DICKENSON AND SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 339 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated rain continuing across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grundy, Haysi, Breaks Interstate, John Flannagan Lake, War, Big Rock, Bradshaw, Roseann, Stacy, Vansant, Jolo and Avondale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

