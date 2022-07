DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Dania Beach employee has been fired and is facing charges after a violent confrontation with beachgoers near the Dania Beach pier is caught on camera. A family had arrived for a day at the beach, and were in line to pay for parking, when they said a beach ranger gave them a citation. The family said they asked the ranger to void the ticket. She refused so they took a picture of her name with a cell phone camera and the situation escalated.

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO