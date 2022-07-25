ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB's Kazaks says big hikes may not be over after July move - Bloomberg

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGpqi_0grgVz4K00

July 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) may not be done with big interest rate hikes after its initial half-point hike last week, Latvian central bank governor Martins Kazaks said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

"I would not say that this was the only front-loading," the report said, quoting Kazaks. "I would say that the rate increase in September also needs to be quite significant."

The ECB raised its main rates by half a percentage point last week as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth, even while the euro zone economy is suffering from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Russia#The European Central Bank#Latvian#Bloomberg News
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken over Ukraine's second-biggest power plant in eastern Donetsk region and are undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped “looted” grain

July 22 (Reuters) - (This Jul.22 story refiles to fix the link showing the SV Nikolay's journey) Late last month, a Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying corn pulled into the Turkish port of Izmir on the Aegean Sea. The SV Nikolay had loaded the grain at Port Kavkaz, in Russia, six days earlier on June 18, according to documentation provided by an employee of the Russian company that owns the ship.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy