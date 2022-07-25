Guide to LoSo: 16 things to do in Lower South End

Much like its sibling district South End, Lower South End, or “LoSo” for short, has become a residential and entertainment hot spot for developers due to its proximity to Uptown and the Light Rail.

Coming soon: We have our eye on several projects coming to the area including Phat Burrito which is reopening after a five-year closure; Rally, a pickleball experience, restaurant and bar in one; and The Everyday Market a Belmont cafe offering pastries, smoothies and craft coffee.

In the meantime, here are 16 things to eat and do in LoSo.

Food + Drink

(1) Grab a coffee from Burr & Berry Coffee.

The quaint drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop serves coffee, tea, Italian sodas, energy drinks, pastries and even oatmeal for those colder days.

Order this: The Bee’s Knees latte – it comes with honey and brown sugar cinnamon.

Address: 4209 South Blvd.

Burr & Berry Coffee. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

(2) Try authentic Cuban cuisine at El Puro Cuban Restaurant.

The atmosphere and menu take inspiration from a pre-revolutionary-era Cuba with dishes like Masitas de la Loma – tender pork shoulder chunks slathered in house mojo sauce with onion, lime and garlic; and Tamal en Casuela – freshly grated cornmeal, emulsified with garlic, and pork fat; finished with crispy chicharron crumbs.

Bonus: El Puro also serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 5033 South Blvd.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

(3) Order a vegan burger from Romeo’s Vegan Burgers.

Co-owners Tigo Faulkner and Lamont Heath started Romeo’s to show how flavorful and fun vegan food could be. Prior to the opening of their drive-thru, Romeo’s food truck drew lines that wrapped around the blocks it occupied.

Try this: Where art thou Romeo burger. House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese and pickles.

Address: 5518 South Blvd.

Photo courtesy of Tigo Faulkner

(4) Lounge with a coffee in hand at Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social.

The drink menu offers regular drip coffee, flavored lattes, teas, cold brew and “chills,” which are similar to a Frappuccino.

Address: 4015 Craft Street

Bombo chill with coffee, caramel, chocolate and whipped cream ($6). Photo: Bri Crane/Axios

(5) Sit on the beer garden patio at Brewers at 4001 Yancey.

The 28,000-square-foot space houses four distinct brewing companies all under one roof. You’ll find Sixpoint, Victory Brewing Company, Southern Tier and Bold Rock Cider.

On tap: 40 draft selections.

Address: 4001-A Yancey Rd.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(6) Watch a game on any of the 17 TVs at Old Pineville Premium Pub.

This family-owned neighborhood bar is a great spot for game day gatherings.

Try this: The “LoSo” Sliders. Made with pulled pork, tomato-bacon chutney, pickled slaw and chipotle mayo.

Address: 4548 Old Pineville Rd., Ste A.

(7) Work from the café at Night Swim Roastery.

This café and roastery is the fourth location for coffee collaborators Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee. The coffee beans are sourced from all over the world, but they’re roasted, sorted and bagged on site.

Address: 4500 Old Pineville Rd.

(8) Hang out in the biergarten at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.

Charlotte may have a ton of breweries now, but OMB was the OG. This quintessential Charlotte brewery is home to a massive biergarten that’s family and pet-friendly. Olde Meck is unique in that they follow the German “Reinheitsgebot” (aka the oldest beer purity law in the world) when brewing their award-winning beer.

Address: 4150 Yancey Rd.

Photo: Axios archives

(9) Order bratwurst and schnitzel with a beer from Gilde 1546 Brewery.

It’s one of Germany’s oldest brewers and German brewing master, Willi Wallstab, leads the on-site brewing to ensure that their signature beers are brewed according to German Purity Law.

Address: 3530 Dewitt Ln.

Go deeper: Opening soon: Long-awaited German brewery Gilde opens this weekend in LoSo

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(10) Eat pizza slices as big as your face at Protagonist.

This is the second location for the nano-brewery-turned-juggernaut. The LoSo space is 21,000 square feet – a whopping 12 times bigger than its NoDa flagship taproom.

Address: 27 Southside Drive, Unit A.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Looking for more brews? Check out these spots:

Sugar Creek Brewing Company – 215 Southside Drive

Red Clay Ciderworks – 245 Clanton Rd.

Lenny Boy Brewing Co. – 3000 S Tryon St.

Things to do

(11) Aim for a strike at Queen Park Social.

Go bowling on one of eight open lanes or play games like shuffleboard, ping pong, skee ball, pop-a-shot or classic board games.

Bonus: Queen Park Social also hosts drag shows on select weekends. The next show is coming up on July 31 with the queens of the Vanity House.

Tickets.

Address: 4125 Yancey Rd.

(12) Dance the night away at Bar Argon.

It’s Charlotte’s only LGBTQ+ video lounge and dance bar.

Address: 4544 South Blvd.

(13) Find clues to help you break free at Escape Tactic.

With more than 8,000 square feet of space and seven escape rooms, Escape Tactic is Charlotte’s largest escape room facility.

Address: 130 Southside Dr.

(14) Reach new heights at Inner Peaks.

Rock climbing makes for a great date activity since it requires two people and helps build trust. Going for a solo climb? The climbing gym also has an entire area dedicated to bouldering.

Cost: Unless you already have a membership, start with a day pass for $20, harnesses and shoes are an additional $5 each.

Pro tip: Members can bring a first-time climber for free on Fridays!

Address: 2220 S Tryon St.

(15) Level up your cooking skills at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen.

Whether you’re new to cooking or comfortable in the kitchen, Chef Alyssa offers classes for every level on a variety of cuisines.

Address: 4001 Yancey Rd.

(16) Find a unique piece from Sleepy Poet Antique Mall.

Over the course of its 23 years in business, Sleepy Poet has become a Charlotte institution and a local favorite for finding vintage and antique items.

Address: 6424 South Blvd.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

