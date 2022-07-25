ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Guide to LoSo: 16 things to do in Lower South End

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZBWU_0grgSd0D00

Much like its sibling district South End, Lower South End, or “LoSo” for short, has become a residential and entertainment hot spot for developers due to its proximity to Uptown and the Light Rail.

Coming soon: We have our eye on several projects coming to the area including Phat Burrito which is reopening after a five-year closure; Rally, a pickleball experience, restaurant and bar in one; and The Everyday Market a Belmont cafe offering pastries, smoothies and craft coffee.

In the meantime, here are 16 things to eat and do in LoSo.

Food + Drink

(1) Grab a coffee from Burr & Berry Coffee.

The quaint drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop serves coffee, tea, Italian sodas, energy drinks, pastries and even oatmeal for those colder days.

Order this: The Bee’s Knees latte – it comes with honey and brown sugar cinnamon.

Address: 4209 South Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBUzq_0grgSd0D00
Burr & Berry Coffee. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

(2) Try authentic Cuban cuisine at El Puro Cuban Restaurant.

The atmosphere and menu take inspiration from a pre-revolutionary-era Cuba with dishes like Masitas de la Loma – tender pork shoulder chunks slathered in house mojo sauce with onion, lime and garlic; and Tamal en Casuela – freshly grated cornmeal, emulsified with garlic, and pork fat; finished with crispy chicharron crumbs.

Bonus: El Puro also serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 5033 South Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VafRR_0grgSd0D00
Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

(3) Order a vegan burger from Romeo’s Vegan Burgers.

Co-owners Tigo Faulkner and Lamont Heath started Romeo’s to show how flavorful and fun vegan food could be. Prior to the opening of their drive-thru, Romeo’s food truck drew lines that wrapped around the blocks it occupied.

Try this: Where art thou Romeo burger. House sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese and pickles.

Address: 5518 South Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhU9e_0grgSd0D00
Photo courtesy of Tigo Faulkner

(4) Lounge with a coffee in hand at Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social.

The drink menu offers regular drip coffee, flavored lattes, teas, cold brew and “chills,” which are similar to a Frappuccino.

Address: 4015 Craft Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbQbQ_0grgSd0D00
Bombo chill with coffee, caramel, chocolate and whipped cream ($6). Photo: Bri Crane/Axios

(5) Sit on the beer garden patio at Brewers at 4001 Yancey.

The 28,000-square-foot space houses four distinct brewing companies all under one roof. You’ll find Sixpoint, Victory Brewing Company, Southern Tier and Bold Rock Cider.

On tap: 40 draft selections.

Address: 4001-A Yancey Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9Ayy_0grgSd0D00
Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(6) Watch a game on any of the 17 TVs at Old Pineville Premium Pub.

This family-owned neighborhood bar is a great spot for game day gatherings.

Try this: The “LoSo” Sliders. Made with pulled pork, tomato-bacon chutney, pickled slaw and chipotle mayo.

Address: 4548 Old Pineville Rd., Ste A.

(7) Work from the café at Night Swim Roastery.

This café and roastery is the fourth location for coffee collaborators Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee. The coffee beans are sourced from all over the world, but they’re roasted, sorted and bagged on site.

Address: 4500 Old Pineville Rd.

(8) Hang out in the biergarten at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.

Charlotte may have a ton of breweries now, but OMB was the OG. This quintessential Charlotte brewery is home to a massive biergarten that’s family and pet-friendly. Olde Meck is unique in that they follow the German “Reinheitsgebot” (aka the oldest beer purity law in the world) when brewing their award-winning beer.

Address: 4150 Yancey Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuEwV_0grgSd0D00
Photo: Axios archives

(9) Order bratwurst and schnitzel with a beer from Gilde 1546 Brewery.

It’s one of Germany’s oldest brewers and German brewing master, Willi Wallstab, leads the on-site brewing to ensure that their signature beers are brewed according to German Purity Law.

Address: 3530 Dewitt Ln.

Go deeper: Opening soon: Long-awaited German brewery Gilde opens this weekend in LoSo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAiaz_0grgSd0D00
Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(10) Eat pizza slices as big as your face at Protagonist.

This is the second location for the nano-brewery-turned-juggernaut. The LoSo space is 21,000 square feet – a whopping 12 times bigger than its NoDa flagship taproom.

Address: 27 Southside Drive, Unit A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0V8u_0grgSd0D00
Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Looking for more brews? Check out these spots:

  • Sugar Creek Brewing Company – 215 Southside Drive
  • Red Clay Ciderworks – 245 Clanton Rd.
  • Lenny Boy Brewing Co. – 3000 S Tryon St.

Things to do

(11) Aim for a strike at Queen Park Social.

Go bowling on one of eight open lanes or play games like shuffleboard, ping pong, skee ball, pop-a-shot or classic board games.

Bonus: Queen Park Social also hosts drag shows on select weekends. The next show is coming up on July 31 with the queens of the Vanity House.

  • Tickets.

Address: 4125 Yancey Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17y34I_0grgSd0D00

(12) Dance the night away at Bar Argon.

It’s Charlotte’s only LGBTQ+ video lounge and dance bar.

Address: 4544 South Blvd.

(13) Find clues to help you break free at Escape Tactic.

With more than 8,000 square feet of space and seven escape rooms, Escape Tactic is Charlotte’s largest escape room facility.

Address: 130 Southside Dr.

(14) Reach new heights at Inner Peaks.

Rock climbing makes for a great date activity since it requires two people and helps build trust. Going for a solo climb? The climbing gym also has an entire area dedicated to bouldering.

Cost: Unless you already have a membership, start with a day pass for $20, harnesses and shoes are an additional $5 each.

Pro tip: Members can bring a first-time climber for free on Fridays!

Address: 2220 S Tryon St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzcyv_0grgSd0D00

(15) Level up your cooking skills at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen.

Whether you’re new to cooking or comfortable in the kitchen, Chef Alyssa offers classes for every level on a variety of cuisines.

Address: 4001 Yancey Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG9q8_0grgSd0D00

(16) Find a unique piece from Sleepy Poet Antique Mall.

Over the course of its 23 years in business, Sleepy Poet has become a Charlotte institution and a local favorite for finding vintage and antique items.

Address: 6424 South Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeW1n_0grgSd0D00
Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Story Views:

SIGN UP

Join the 110,938 smart Charlotteans that receive our daily newsletter.

"It's good. I promise." - Emma

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Little Mama’s to expand with new south Charlotte restaurant

Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen is opening a second location in the Rea Farms development in south Charlotte next year. The big picture: Mama Ricotta’s opened in August of 1992 and turns 30 next month. Its sister concept, Little Mama’s, opened in SouthPark in 2020 and has quickly become a Charlotte staple in its own right. […] The post Little Mama’s to expand with new south Charlotte restaurant appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 23 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Next Tuesday is the Champions Night season finale, featuring an autograph session and fireworks. Adult tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in free. FRIDAY, JULY 29 95. Mostly Sunny. 19% chance of rain. Queen’s Feast: Charlotte’s Restaurant Week at Participating Restaurants: Dozens […] The post Weekender: 23 things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Piada Italian Street Food Opening Their First Carolina Location in Charlotte

Grand opening day events include a ribbon cutting celebration at 10:30 a.m. and free Piada for a year to the first 25 guests. Opening day visitors can enjoy free samples and giveaways throughout the day. To signify their commitment to the local community, 100% of grand opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring, an intervention program that recruits and trains volunteers to be elementary math tutors, delivering a proven curriculum in one-on-one sessions during the school day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
secretcharlotte.co

7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try

Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
Eater

Charlotte Staple Soul Gastrolounge Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 13 years serving as a neighborhood favorite in Plaza Midwood, Soul Gastrolounge (1500 B Central Avenue, Charlotte) will shut down on Sunday, August 14, due to the cost of rent increasing from $20 per square foot to $43 per square foot. Owners Andy and Lesa Kastanas announced that their newest cafe Sister will close at the end of July, but didn’t mention Soul Gastrolounge’s shuttering at the time — this also means that Tattoo Liquor Lounge (also owned by the Kastanases) will also go away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Ed’s Tavern opens new location in Wesley Heights called FreeMore Tavern

Ed’s Tavern opened a new neighborhood bar in Wesley Heights with a different name and it’s not “Bourbon N Burgers.”. FreeMore Tavern has a similar vibe as its Dilworth counterpart and the same menu, but the owners chose a different name to differentiate the two. “I don’t think we can duplicate Ed’s,” general manager Mike Morelli tells me. “It’s been there forever. It’s a staple.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Bar#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Brewed Coffee#Coffee Beans#Things To Do#What To Do#Restaurant Info#Burr Berry Coffee#Italian#Cuban#El Puro Cuban Restaurant#Masitas De La Loma#Vegan Burgers
corneliustoday.com

Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

July 25. Five Lake Norman restaurants are participating in Queen’s Feast, aka Charlotte Restaurant Week through Sunday, July 31. Some restaurants in the metro Charlotte area offer three courses at dinner for a special prix fixe price of $30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This is when it begins cooling down in the Carolinas | Weather IQ

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As relentless heat continues to plague the Carolinas this summer, there are still 57 days left until the beginning of fall. After reaching the peak average high temperature of the year in mid-July, you may wonder if the worst of the heat is behind us, especially after long stretches of triple-digit heat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
forwardtimes.com

Bridge Builders and Game Changers

ABOVE: Men of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc. at 83rd Grand Conclave. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. changes lives and communities at 83rd Grand Conclave. “Behold, How Good and How Pleasant it is for Brothers to Dwell Together in Unity.”- Psalms 133:1. The City of Charlotte, NC will never...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Cuba
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wpde.com

Shawn Mendes cancels rest of 'Wonder' tour to focus on health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes took to social media on Wednesday morning to share that he would be cancelling the tour dates for his "Wonder" world tour. The announcement comes after the entertainer postponed the past few weeks of shows. Wednesday's post stated that he...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Yes, Charlotte does get more rain than Seattle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past few weeks, Charlotte has seen a fair share of summer storms. How does the Queen City compare to other cities when it comes to the amount of rainfall?. When you think of the rainiest city, what comes to mind? Many probably think of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
erienewsnow.com

Logistics Plus Opens New Warehouse Near Charlotte, North Carolina

As many businesses struggle with inflation, Logistics Plus is thriving. On Tuesday, the company announced that it has opened another warehouse near Charlotte, North Carolina. The 500,000-square-foot facility is located in Rock Hill, North Carolina, just south of Charlotte. "Charlotte was kind of a natural place for us to open,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s rebounding hotels

Charlotte hotels aren’t yet as busy as they were before the pandemic — but they’re getting close. What’s happening: Local hotels are starting to fill up again thanks to an uptick in travel, which is a result of a return to in-person work and more leisure trips. Why it matters: Travel of all sorts — […] The post Charlotte’s rebounding hotels appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

You should book these flights now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s tough to think about Christmas and New Year’s Eve in the middle of summer but the experts at Scott’s Cheap Flights said it’s a must if you want to find the best airfare. The idea is to book peak season travel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy