Weekday planner: 21 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, JULY 25

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte’s Restaurant Week

Participating Restaurants | July 22-31 | $30-$45 | Details

Why you should go: Dozens of restaurants around the city will be offering three-course meals for $30-$45.

Cirque & Dance Up-Close: Summer Heat

Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center | 3pm & 7pm | $12-$17 | Details

Why you should go: Experience dance and circus acts from up close at this one-of-a-kind show.

The Cook Out Summer Shootout: Christmas in July

Charlotte Motor Speedway | 5-9pm | $10 for adults; free for kids 12 & under | Details

Why you should go: Opponents will race against one another on the front stretch quarter-mile in Legend Cars and Bandoleros.

Cocktails in the Garden

The Duke Mansion | 5-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to the Duke Mansion to sip on a cocktail in the garden. There will be a complimentary history tour of the Mansion starting at 6pm.

[Related Axios guide: 50 best bars in Charlotte, ranked ]

Cultivating Community Dinner Series

Free Range Brewing NoDa | 7-9pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: This collaborative dining experience commemorates the foodways of Old Virginia and the African diaspora. Tickets include a five-course meal with FRB beer pairings.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Lake Norman Monster Believer and Nonbeliever Meetup

Petty Thieves Brewing Co. | 7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Have you heard the legend of ‘Normie’ – Lake Norman’s very own water creature? If you haven’t, you might want to think twice before going in the water this summer. Join SpookyCLT for a discussion about the Lake Norman Monster and what really lies under the surface.

[Related Axios guide: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this summer ]

Jambox Jam Night

Jambox | 7-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring your instrument and take to the stage to perform for other local musicians.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Belk Theater | July 26-31; Times vary | $25-$149 | Details

Why you should go: See the classic American tale like you haven’t seen it before.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Travel Like a Pro

SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details

Why you should go: Join travel blogger Leona Marlene to learn how to find the best flight deals and make traveling affordable.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Frozen Summer Cocktails

SkillPop Online | 5:30-7pm | $24 | Details

Why you should go: Master mixologist Rachael Green will show you how to beat the heat and prepare a Peach Bellini and a Midori Colada.

Gua Sha Skincare Masterclass

Selenite Beauty | 6-7pm | $10 B.Y.O. gua sha; $35 a ll-inclusive ticket | Details

Why you should go: Learn the traditional Chinese practice of Gua Sha. This class will show you how to properly use a gua sha and the history behind this ancient facial massage technique.

Music at the Met

Metropolitan (next to Dressler’s) | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring a lawn blanket and enjoy a live music performance from Steve Willards & Chuck Folds.

Summer in Paris Wine Tasting

The Artisan’s Palate | 6:30pm | $110 | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy a selection of five wines paired with a Parisian-inspired culinary tour.

[Related Axios guide: The 6 coolest wine bars in Charlotte, right now ]

Crossroads Cinema

Camp North End | 7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring a lawn chair and catch a screening of the 1985 film The Breakfast Club. The movie will be displayed on a jumbo screen with surround sound and there will be retro arcade games (free to play), plus local food and drink vendors.

Looking for Group Night

Luck Factory Games | 7-10pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Partner up with a group of players to enjoy a night of board games.

[Related Axios story: Board game cafe opens in Gibson Mill Market ]

Illogical Comedy

Devil’s Logic Brewing | 8-10pm | Free; tips encouraged | Details

Why you should go: Brian Castello will be your host for the evening with performances from Kaleigh Cutright, Ashley Braswell and headliner Brian O’Neil.

“iParty” With Dj Matt Bennett: Playing your favorite Disney & Nickelodeon Hits

The Fillmore Charlotte | 8:30pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Relive your days of watching Disney and Nickelodeon and sing along to all your favorite television show songs.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Skiptown Summer Splash Spectacular

Skiptown | Jul 29-31| $15 per dog | Details

Why you should go: Bring your pup out to splash around in pools, sprinklers and foam machines.

Doggy Happy Hour

BW Sweets South End | 4:30-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Give your dog a sweet treat. Every Friday, BW Sweets South End will provide complimentary water, cups of whipped cream for the pups, and gourmet dog treats for $3.

Beer Garden Movie Night

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to the taproom for a screening of the classic film JAWS. There will be free popcorn and drinks available for purchase.

Blast From the Past Drag Show

NoDa Brewing Company | 8-10pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: Sing along to throwback jams with Nova Stella, Diamond XL, Lolita Chanel and Mr. Elle Aye.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekday planner: 21 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte .