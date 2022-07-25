ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail Market size in Vietnam to Grow by USD 82.70 Bn, 7-Eleven Inc. and AEON CO. Ltd Among Key Vendors - Technavio

By TechNavio
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The retail market in Vietnam includes products that are sold to individual customers by international and domestic business entities through different retail formats such as online channels, convenience stores, department stores, drugstores and pharmacies, and supermarkets and hypermarkets. The retail market size in...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cultural Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 Bn, ACE Cultural Tours and Classic Journeys Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cultural Tourism Market by Type (Domestic cultural tourism and International cultural tourism), End-user (Cultural eco-tourism, Indigenous cultural tourism, and Socio-cultural tourism), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cultural tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.76 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation by End-user, Type and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Enclosures Market size in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion during the forecasted period. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the Industrial Enclosures Market will progress at a CAGR of 4.88%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 16,000+ Food Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the food manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 16,000 food manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized food manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PubWise Is Granted First Of Several Patents For Its Smart Path Optimization Technology® Suite

Automated approach to programmatic optimization reduces waste and environmental impact, ushering in a new era of advertising logistics for the digital advertising supply chain. ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PubWise, The Advertising Logistics Company, today announced it has been issued a patent for its "Digital Advertising Platform With Demand...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
Black Enterprise

Amazon Offering $20,000 Grants To Sustainable Small Businesses

Sustainable small businesses have been rising in popularity in recent years as consumers are prepared to spend more to buy products from them. Observers have described these ventures—also called green business—as having a beneficial and strong impact on the environment locally or globally. The enterprises have been designated as being advantageous to the community, society, and economy.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary...
electrek.co

Siemens' new home EV charger adapter ends need for electrical panel upgrades

Siemens and Philadelphia-based ConnectDER have partnered to debut a groundbreaking simple home EV charger connector. Previously, homeowners who wanted to install EV chargers might have had to spend thousands of dollars to modify their home’s electrical panel. This new proprietary plug-in adapter will eliminate that cost and allow installation and connection in minutes.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President

Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development. MONROE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT).
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CropX Technologies helps farmers understand pending nitrogen regulations

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital agronomic solutions for farming operations, recently offered farmers in the Netherlands greater insight into how the government's new proposed nitrogen emission reductions will affect their farms. This helps farmers understand and prepare for the impact it will have on their operations and gives members of the general public and policymakers an easier way to understand the proposed nitrogen targets.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hazel Quinn Launches The World's First True Filter-Free Slow Juicer

HONG KONG, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new kitchen appliance brand Hazel Quinn announced the launch of the world's first true filter-free slow juicer today. With six patented technologies, including a revolutionary no-filter design, this product brings customers an easier usage and cleaning experience than ever, all while maintaining efficient juice extraction, fiber-rich pulp, and optimal nutrition that pleasantly nourishes their body and mind. The Hazel Quinn slow juicer is now available for pre-sale on Indiegogo and Kickstarter.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Qardio+ Launches to Add New Level of Convenience to QardioArm Users

The new subscription service takes home health monitoring to the next level. SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio, a leader in connected care with predictive insight for a changing world, announces today the launch of their new subscription service Qardio+. Qardio+ will work with the QardioArm portable blood pressure monitor to offer a comprehensive health monitoring system.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LAND ROVER LAUNCHES SECOND ANNUAL 'DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS' PRESENTED BY CHASE TO HONOR U.S. AND CANADIAN ORGANIZATIONS MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

Defender Service Awards returns to honor U.S. and Canadian organizations with a customized Land Rover Defender 130 vehicle, along with monetary prizes to further empower their efforts. Five Award Categories include: Animal Welfare, Veterans Outreach, Environmental and Conservation, Community Services and Search and Rescue. Beginning July 25 and ending September...
