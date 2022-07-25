Rent “onewheels,” electric skateboards at new Camp North End shop

Nick Wolff and Andy Powell of Rent EBoards outside their new shop at Camp North End. Photo courtesy Camp North End

Houston-based personal electric vehicle company Rent EBoards is expanding to Charlotte with a storefront at Camp North End.

Why it matters: Personal electric vehicles (or PEVs) are a sustainable and fun mode of transportation that can help fill in the gaps of our public transit network.

“PEVs afford riders the versatility to cover even more ground … while still having the energy to enjoy themselves,” Charlotte co-owner Nick Wolff says in a statement.

Details: The 1,000-square-foot shop — which will have PEV rentals, sales and servicing — will open in early August.

Find it across from the outdoor food hall at 1701 North Graham St., Ste. 114.

The shop will be open 10am-7pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it’ll be open 9-11:30am. Rent EBoards will be closed on Wednesdays.

How it works: Rental options include onewheels, electric skateboards, electric scooters, electric bikes and electric unicycles (!?). Rentals are available for an hour, all the way up to a week.

PEVs start at $24/hour and include a helmet.

The storefront will also offer lessons and a service area.

Background: Friends and PEV riders Wolff and Andy Powell chose Camp North End because of its proximity to Uptown and the greenway, and it’s easy access to all the other tenants at the 76-acre site.

“There isn’t another spot in Charlotte that better embodies the energy and enthusiasm of the PEV community,” Powell says.

