Severe storms move through Monday morning; calmer conditions expected this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected early this morning as a cold front advances southeastward through western Pennsylvania this morning.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts. All modes of severe weather will be monitored as long as storms are present.

Storm activity will decrease from the northwest to the southeast. By noon, calmer conditions will be in place. Cooler air will flow in behind the cold front, and we will feel the difference this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

LIVE updates BELOW:

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny and Beaver counties has expired.

UPDATE 6:10 a.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties until 6:45 a.m.

UPDATE 5:57 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Allegheny and Butler counties until 6:30 a.m.

Update 5:47 a.m.: A Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties until 8:45 a.m.

UPDATE 5:08 a.m.: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all counties in western PA, and the severe thunderstorms warning has expired. The thunderstorms are still strong, but not severe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group