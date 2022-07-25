ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for July 25

North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Detasseling ensures higher quality of seed corn

Across Nebraska, corn tassels wave in the breeze as corn moves toward pollination and on into harvest. Managing that pollination specifically for seed or field corn determines the quality for the following season. Randy Lloyd, research facility coordinator at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, said getting the most out of the harvest depends on a lot of factors, one of which is hybridization.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Water fight cools off last day of Lincoln County Fair

A large number of youth battled it out and cooled off at the same time in the hot temperatures on the last day of the Lincoln County Fair. I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two die in plane crash north of Tryon

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died in a Monday morning plane crash north of Tryon. In a press release, the McPherson Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the call with the assistance of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
TRYON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: Kites and Castles is back

The annual Kites and Castles is on the Martin Bay beach at beautiful Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on Saturday. Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. MT followed by sandcastle and sculpture building from noon to 4 p.m. Judging will be from 4 to 5 p.m. and awards will be given to the castle building winners at 5 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Concert Association announces season schedule

The North Platte Concert Association will feature a variety of entertainers during the 2022-23 season that begins on Sept. 18. All concerts will be at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Season memberships are $60 for adults, $15 for students and $125 for a family membership. Patron memberships include special recognition in the season program. Levels for patron members are as follows: contributor: $150 (two adult tickets); donor: $200 (three adult tickets); patron: $300 (four adult tickets); benefactor: $500 (six adult tickets); gold benefactor: $1,000 (8 adult tickets). This level of sponsorship includes special recognition in the program, on theatre monitors, on the Concert Association website and Facebook, and a personal thank you from the stage.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen lose out on sweeping Hastings

The Plainsmen couldn’t break Sodbusters starter Drew D’Ambra and reliever Ryan Jacobs in the third game of the series Sunday. North Platte only got seven hits as Hastings avoided the sweep with a 5-0 win. North Platte starter Blake Priest went seven innings, allowing four runs on five...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jones leads girls after first day of Junior Ambassador Classic

North Platte’s Abbie Jones wanted to play in the Junior Ambassador Classic to prepare for the upcoming high school season. Seeing as how the tournament runs at both Lake Maloney and River’s Edge Golf Clubs, venues the Bulldogs practice at every day, the Junior Ambassador serves as a great way to get ready for the upcoming season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy