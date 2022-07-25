North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for July 25

The North Platte Concert Association will feature a variety of entertainers during the 2022-23 season that begins on Sept. 18. All concerts will be at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Season memberships are $60 for adults, $15 for students and $125 for a family membership. Patron memberships include special recognition in the season program. Levels for patron members are as follows: contributor: $150 (two adult tickets); donor: $200 (three adult tickets); patron: $300 (four adult tickets); benefactor: $500 (six adult tickets); gold benefactor: $1,000 (8 adult tickets). This level of sponsorship includes special recognition in the program, on theatre monitors, on the Concert Association website and Facebook, and a personal thank you from the stage.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO