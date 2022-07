DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO