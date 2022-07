When state Sen. Rick Brattin sent three large postcards to his constituents, his taxpayer-funded staff made sure they went to people most likely to vote in the Aug. 2 primary. Missouri Senate records obtained through a Sunshine Law request by Vernon County Republican Party Chairwoman Cyndia Haggard and provided to The Independent detail the development of the mailers which have become a point of criticism for Brattin by his rivals in the seven-way 4th Congressional District GOP primary. The mailers are being painted by his opponents as Brattin using his official office to bolster his campaign for Congress.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO