Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Cody Allen Biggs

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
Cody Allen Biggs of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, he was 20 years old.

He was born November 27, 2001, in Wilson County. He was a 2020 graduate of Lebanon High School. He loved to play video games and loved antique cars and trucks.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard & Linda Biggs.

He is survived by his parents, Chris and Monica Denson Biggs; brother, Justin Biggs; grandparents, Leslie & Margaret Denson Sr.; great grandmother, Mary Denson; uncles, Silas, Jason & Bubba Denson, Bobby & Michael Biggs; aunts, Brenda Denson, Jenifer Wilson, and Edith Biggs; great uncles, Howard, Billy & Ellis Denson; cousins, Sophia, Dylan, Lindsey, Jake, Jett Denson, Antigone & Mark Wilson. Kenny Stephen, Derek, Brandon, Trey & Dillon Biggs.

Funeral services for Cody Allen Biggs will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Anthony Boyum officiating. Interment Conatser Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2-7 PM and Wednesday after 11 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

Honorary pallbearers: Leslie Denson, Justin Biggs, Billy Denson, Josh Elliot, James Jewell, and Daylan Murphy

Active pallbearers: Bubba, Silas & Jason Denson, Matt Smith, Alan & Bobby Word

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

