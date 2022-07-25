ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Lester James Anderson

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0Bl1_0grgNDr800

Lester James Anderson, age 82 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on July 20, 2022 surrounded by family.

Lester Anderson was born in Charlotte TN to Ethel May Forsyth and Jefferson Lee Andrew Anderson.

He married Velma Lowe and together they had a home and raised four children. He worked as an aircraft machinist. Mr. Anderson enjoyed remote control planes, golf, working in his shop, go-cart racing, and drag racing.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Velma Anderson; children: Connie Haley, Jeff Anderson, Danny (Kim) Anderson, and Randy (Vanessa) Anderson; grandchildren: Chesley, Brittany, Tyler, Wendy, Christy, James, and Tabetha; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ethel and Jefferson Anderson, and siblings Jesse Anderson, Ruby Cunningham, Myrtle Murphy, and Gilbert Anderson.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Mike Drennon, is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Charlotte TN, will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Michael Glenn Hutchings

Mr. Michael Glenn Hutchings passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, he was 58 years old. Glenn Hutchings was born in Lebanon TN to Rosie Meadows and Waymon Hutchings. He enjoyed painting, playing guitar, singing gospel music, and dancing. Glenn is survived by children: Candie (Chris) Ellis, Michael (Amy) Hutchings,...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Janis Ann Powers Paris

Mrs. Janis Ann Powers Paris passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, she was 84 years old. Janis was born in Detroit Michigan to Beulah Morris and Ernest Paul Powers. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, reading, and crocheting. She also loved history. Mrs. Paris worked for many years as a church secretary.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Wilson ‘Pull-Tight’ Roberts

Mr. Melvin Wilson “Pull-Tight” Roberts passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, he was 67 years old. Melvin Wilson Roberts was born in Carthage TN to Lucy Jones and George Roberts. He enjoyed photography and fishing. He worked as a machinist for General Electric. Mr. Roberts is survived...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Rob’ S. Turley

Mr. Robert ‘Rob’ S. Turley of Lebanon Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, he was 49 years old. He was born in Frankfurt Germany to Theresa C. Smith and William Dale Turley. He spent his childhood years in the Russellville and Auburn KY area. He married...
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Cody Allen Biggs

Cody Allen Biggs of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, he was 20 years old. He was born November 27, 2001, in Wilson County. He was a 2020 graduate of Lebanon High School. He loved to play video games and loved antique cars and trucks. He was...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw

Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw, age 85, of Lebanon, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by family. Known to her 11 grandchildren as “Mimi,” Martha approached every aspect of her life with humor, enthusiasm, and tenacity that inspired everyone around her. Born to educator parents L.P. and Faye...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Harold Brock Ford

Mr. Harold Brock Ford passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, he was 80 years old. Mr. Ford was born in Sheffield AL to Rebecca D. Adams and Maurice H. Ford. He served in the United States Air Force. In civilian life, he worked in healthcare food and environmental services.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Anthony Everett ‘Tony’ Duke

Anthony Everett “Tony” Duke of Lebanon Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, he was 75 years old. Tony Duke was raised by his parents Matilda Weaver and John W. Duke. He loved UT football. He was the co-owner of D & D Manufacturing with his wife,...
LEBANON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Anderson
Person
Jesse Anderson
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Evan David Leonard

Evan David Leonard passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, he was 21 years old. He is preceded in death by his great grandfather, William M. Purcell; grandmother, Ginger Purcell; uncle, Jimmy Purcell; aunt, Becky Purcell; paternal grandfather, Charles Leonard. Evan is survived by his parents, Ronald & Nikki Leonard;...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!. With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of three sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. With a soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and humorous, highly intelligent lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, On the Town features the seductively upbeat “I Can Cook, Too”, the melancholically beautiful ballad “Lonely Town”, and that most iconic of tunes, “New York, New York.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Funeral Service#Sellars Funeral Home#Rock Springs Free
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital to Host Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital. The new, state-of-the-art facility with industry-leading robotics technology opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

Inaugural Robertson County Blues Festival Looking for Craft Vendors

Crooked Eye Tommy Marsh, one of the founders of the Ojai Blues Festival, is bringing his favorite Blues with him to his new home in Robertson County. The new Crooked Eye Blues Festival will take place on August 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. The festival’s lineup includes a wide range of local and national artists. He needs artists and crafts people who are willing to bring their goods and have a booth at the new event.
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the week. A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy