OBITUARY: Lester James Anderson

Lester James Anderson, age 82 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on July 20, 2022 surrounded by family.

Lester Anderson was born in Charlotte TN to Ethel May Forsyth and Jefferson Lee Andrew Anderson.

He married Velma Lowe and together they had a home and raised four children. He worked as an aircraft machinist. Mr. Anderson enjoyed remote control planes, golf, working in his shop, go-cart racing, and drag racing.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Velma Anderson; children: Connie Haley, Jeff Anderson, Danny (Kim) Anderson, and Randy (Vanessa) Anderson; grandchildren: Chesley, Brittany, Tyler, Wendy, Christy, James, and Tabetha; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ethel and Jefferson Anderson, and siblings Jesse Anderson, Ruby Cunningham, Myrtle Murphy, and Gilbert Anderson.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Mike Drennon, is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Charlotte TN, will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

