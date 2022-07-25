ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Free Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Event

 3 days ago

The City of Chino Hills will host a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event in partnership with...

The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

On Wednesday evening, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Riverside County agencies will discuss efforts to utilize a $30 million state grant to provide relocation assistance to families of the Oasis Mobile Home Park. The grant seeks to improve their living conditions. The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Mirage High School. “Riverside The post County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire manufacturing manages to weather the storm

Despite COVID-19 and the economic turmoil created, as well as rumors of a recession, manufacturing in Riverside and San Bernardino counties is approaching two years of uninterrupted growth. No one can say for sure, but several local experts believe that trend probably won’t change soon. Maybe the Inland Empire...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
oc-breeze.com

California becomes the first state to ban gun shows on state property, builds on Orange County Fairgrounds ban

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Burgers In Orange County In 2022

Whenever you bring up ‘best burger’ in a conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few burger places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best burgers. Here are the 8 best burger places that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Large illegal marijuana grow is found at Colton residence

A person was arrested after a large illegal marijuana grow was found at a residence in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. Officers had originally responded to the residence for an unrelated call, and during the investigation, the marijuana grow was discovered, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 26.
COLTON, CA
KTLA

Lotto ticket sold in San Bernardino County a multi-million dollar winner

While no one in America nailed all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, one person who purchased a ticket in San Bernardino County came awfully close. The California Lotto announced Tuesday night that a ticket sold at Country Store in Baker matched five of the six numbers in the latest drawing. The winning […]
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on July 22

A 20-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on July 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Rancho Cucamonga Station, responded to the incident at Base Line Road and Mountain View Drive. Driver Isaiah Vargas was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

