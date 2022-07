The XRP network saw an incredible influx of unique addresses late on the evening of July 26, according to Santiment's on-chain analytics. The number of unique addresses interacting on the network was 243,000 at the time, a record for the last 2.5 years, since February 2020. Santiment also notes that the spike in activity occurred within a short period of four hours. It is also important that this increase in activity does not correlate with the price of XRP but rather occurred against a background of falling prices in recent days.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO