Guernsey County, OH

Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer

Byesville

  • 123 First St.; King Stephen G; Ingram Scott; 7/11/2022; $15,100
  • 231 W. Spruce Ave.; Stewart James; Thompson Hunter Dwain and Marmie-McCance Shirley J; 7/12/2022; $28,000
  • No address listed - Vocational Road; Troyer Merlin and Lisa Renae; Hershberger Willis D and Ruth W; 7/14/2022; $140,000

Cambridge

  • 1327 Saint Louis Ave.; Armbruster Carol and Moore Christine C; Allen Saundra Lynn; 7/14/2022; $110,000
  • 712 N. Ninth St.; Wray Anthony and Tina; Hickman Tyler A and Pyers Jonathan A; 7/13/2022; $188,500

Cambridge Township

  • 66651 Barrett Hill Road; Petta William John and Bellocchio-Petta Brittany; Asif Khan and Kanwal; 7/12/2022; $450,000

Jackson Township

  • No address listed - Opal Lane; Troyer Merlin and Lisa Renae; Hershberger Willis D and Ruth W; 7/14/2022; $140,000
  • 61074 Southgate Road; Berry Katharine W; Coulter Charles Martin and Brandy Dawn; 7/12/2022; $250,000

Londonderry Township

  • 26906 Hammock Road; Workman Charles O; Romanyak Andrew; 7/13/2022; $21,000

Madison Township

  • No address listed - Fairground Road; Marion and Marlene Holdings LLC; Krofft Jeffery S; 7/12/2022; $300,000

Millwood Township

  • 60770 Frankfort Road; Carpenter Troy L and Jennifer L; Streiff Marisa and Collin; 7/12/2022; $370,000

Monroe Township

  • 75128 Birch Road; Ferrell Aaron L and Kelsey N; Andrews Justin P and Foster Tonya R; 7/13/2022; $260,000

Oxford Township

  • 26475 Basket Road; Robb Frances E; Griffin Terry D Jr and Tina E; 7/11/2022; $18,000

Richland Township

  • No address listed -Lashley Road; Rumskey Judith; Gallentine Terri; 7/13/2022; $4,000
  • 15291 Low Road; Coblentz Leroy H; Christner Jesse and Lillian; 7/12/2022; $330,000

Wheeling Township

5113 Plainfield Road; Good Matthew J; Troyer Willis A and Aden C; 7/13/2022; $260,000

74993 Science Hill Road; Bourne Jennifer M and Johnny R; Haubert Douglas P and Krista S; 7/11/2022; $280,000

