Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide including one business in Coshocton County. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO