Alliance Senior Center schedule for week of July 25

Activities

Cornhole – 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.

Ping Pong – 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Members Euchre – 1 p.m. Monday.

Open cards – 9:30 a.m.

Results:

Members Euchre – Al Retone, first; and Betty Sheetz, second.

Other programming

Ceramic painting – 10 a.m. Wednesday. The folks from Jonesworks in downtown Alliance will lead a class in which students will paint an owl spoon rest. Class at the center costs $15 for all supplies. Call the center to make your reservation. Open to the public.

Tours

Tours from the Senior Center are open to the public. Call 330-821-3348 to make reservations.

MGM Casino, Northfield Park – Tuesday. Member cost is $34, and non-members will pay $39. Participants will receive $20 in free play. The bus will depart the center at 8:45 a.m. and return about 4 p.m.

Disney's 'Frozen' – Aug. 16. Member cost is $147, and non-members will pay $152. Tickets for the touring production of Disney’s Broadway musical "Frozen" are available. Cost includes meal, ticket and transportation.

Autumn Serenade Luncheon Cruise – Celebrate the beauty of autumn and the Three Rivers on the Pittsburgh Gateway clipper on Oct. 7. Member cost is $89, and non-members will pay $94. Experience the scenery from the boat's top deck, a tasty Autumn Harvest luncheon, and then a one-of-a-kind show, “The Autumn Harvest Serenade." Cost includes luncheon, cruise and transportation.

All Hogs Go To Heaven – Matinee show at the Amish Country Theater on Oct. 25. Member cost is $83, and non-members will pay $88. The comedy will have guests in stitches from beginning to end. Cost includes lunch at Dutch Valley, show and transportation. A stop at the Ashery Country Store in Fredericksburg is included.