Predicting Eagles' 53-man roster: These early-round picks might not make the cut

Eagles training camp begins Tuesday, and the theme will be the same as it is every year.

There will be veterans trying to hold onto a roster spot, a few early-round draft picks running out of chances, and the always feel-good story of undrafted free agents impressing enough to earn a roster spot.

The Eagles certainly have players in each of those categories. And yes, time could be up for 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor. Then again, maybe not.

And who will be this year's version of Corey Clement, an undrafted player who not only made the roster in 2017, but had 100 yards receiving in the Super Bowl?

Sure, there are always surprises, both in players released at the end of August when teams have to trim their rosters from 90 down to 53, and those who seemingly came out of nowhere to make the roster.

Keep in mind, there are 16 players on the practice squad, so that will be a good landing spot for some of those not on the 53-man roster.

Here, then, is an early look at how the Eagles' 53-man roster could shake out:

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Carson Strong

Out: Reid Sinnett

Comment: We know Hurts will be the starter and Minshew the backup. The Eagles will keep Strong over Sinnett as the third quarterback because Strong would have been an early- to mid-round pick if not for recurring knee injuries. If the Eagles waive Strong in order to try getting him to the practice squad, another team will likely sign him to their 53-man roster.

Running backs (4)

In: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, Kennedy Brooks

Out: Jason Huntley

Comment: Look for an increased role for Gainwell this season, whether Sanders stays healthy or not. But Brooks gets that last spot over Huntley because Brooks is a younger, power-running version of Jordan Howard.

Tight end (3)

In: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll

Out: Richard Rodgers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Comment: Arcega-Whiteside, the 2019 2nd-round pick as a wide receiver, switched to tight end in a last-chance attempt to make the team. It won't work. The Eagles drafted Calcaterra in the sixth round, and Stoll showed enough to retain a spot. Also, Tyree Jackson is recovering from ACL surgery and will likely begin training camp on the PUP list. He could be in the mix for a spot, too.

Wide receiver (6)

In: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Deon Cain

Out: Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Britain Covey, John Hightower

Comment: Allen, who recently competed at the 110 hurdles at the World Championships, will start on the practice squad to get back up to speed after not playing competitive football since 2016. Cain will beat out Ward for that last spot now that the Eagles signed Pascal to fill the slot receiver role. As for Reagor, the 2020 first-round pick will get another chance to play up to his draft status.

Offensive line (9)

In: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta

Out: Le'Raven Clark, Jack Anderson, Brett Toth, Kayode Awosika

Comment: This is pretty straightforward. The Eagles' line is strong and deep, except at right tackle behind Johnson. If Johnson gets injured during camp, Clark will likely remain. The Eagles won't trade Dillard because he's a valuable backup to Mailata.

Defensive line (9)

In: Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Tarron Jackson, Renell Wren

Out: Marlon Tuipulotu, Matt Leo, Marvin Wilson

Comment: Another deep position for the Eagles. Wren, a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019, will beat out Tuipulotu, the Eagles' sixth-round pick in 2021.

Linebacker (7)

In: Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor, Kyron Johnson

Out: Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

Comment: This is a much deeper position than last year after the free agent signing of Reddick to serve as a rush linebacker. Expect Dean to win a starting role by Week 1. Kyron Johnson, the sixth-round pick in 2022, gets a spot over Patrick Johnson, the sixth-round pick in 2021, mostly because of special teams.

Safety (4)

In: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Jaquiski Tartt, Andre Chachere

Out: Reed Blakenship, K'Von Wallace, Jared Mayden

Comment: Wallace, the Eagles' fourth-round pick in 2020, could be the odd-man out after the Eagles signed Tartt last month. Chachere will get that last spot over Wallace because he's a special teams ace.

Cornerback (5)

In: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan

Out: Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain, Josiah Scott, Mario Goodrich

Comment: The final spot will be a battle royal among Gowan, Vincent, McCain and Scott. Look for some of them to wind up on the practice squad, especially Goodrich, who was signed as an undrafted free agent.

Specialists (3)

In: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Out: None.

Comment: The Eagles didn't bring in competition for Siposs, who struggled late in the season. But that could always change.

