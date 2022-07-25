Real estate report: Modern riverfront living in Swansea, for a smidge over $1 million

FALL RIVER — If you're going to make the splurge on a waterfront property around southeastern Massachusetts, the summer is the time to do it.

A 3,000-square-foot Conetmporary home with waterfront on the Coles River in Swansea sold for $1,050,000 on June 30, according to The Warren Group, a real estate and mortgage data company.

A private dock and mooring await the new owner, as do a deck and an in-ground heated pool in the backyard.

The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, skylights, a greenhouse window and plenty of cabinet space, according to the property's description from listing agent Migneault Realtors.

Other features include bamboo floors, a living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a main suite with double closets, and a full bath with a jetted tub and a separate shower.

The lower level has hardwood floors throughout the family room, another wood-burning fireplace, and a home office.

The home was the top-selling residential property in all of Greater Fall River for the week of June 30 to July 8.

In Fall River, the top-selling property for the week was a multi-family home on Rodman Street that sold for $475,000.

Here are all of the property transfers recorded throughout Greater Fall River for the week of June 30 to July 8, according to The Warren Group.

DARTMOUTH

To Mirza, Jaye; from Vassal, Lourdes P; 435 Gulf Rd W, Dartmouth, on 07/01/2022, for $540,000.

To Souza, Kyle J and Santos, Rachael; from Reardon, John F and Reardon, Andrea L; 197 Rockland St, Dartmouth, on 07/01/2022, for $600,000.

To Sapia, Richard and Sapia, Margaret; from Hodgepodge 2009 RET and Hodgson, Christopher M; 165 Rock Odundee Rd, Dartmouth, on 07/05/2022, for $985,000.

To San Miguel LLC; from Dauntless Investments LLC; 747 State Rd, Dartmouth, on 07/05/2022, for $2,000,000.

To Griffin, Sahunda L; from Manchester Mary C Est and Griffin, Susan M; Hathaway Rd, Dartmouth, on 07/06/2022, for $11,500.

To Sylvia, Kenneth J; from Lillian Henriksen FT and Doherty, Joanne; 22 Prospect St, Dartmouth, on 07/06/2022, for $889,000.

To Jones, Michael L and Jones, Patrica L; from AIS RE Dev Corp; 4 Westview Dr, Dartmouth, on 07/06/2022, for $399,900.

To Murray, Timothy P and Murray, Tammy L; from Will, Barian R; 117 Rock Odundee Rd, Dartmouth, on 07/08/2022, for $500,000.

FALL RIVER

To Goncalves, Sonia; from Etongo, Edmond E; 192 Baylies St, Fall River, on 07/01/2022, for $460,000.

To Almeida, Antonio; from Garant Barbara Est and Family Service Assn; 686 Charles St, Fall River, on 07/01/2022, for $306,000.

To Sbardella, Kevin; from Highland Farms 2 Dev LLC; 133 Fieldstone Ln, Fall River, on 07/01/2022, for $200,000.

To Severino, Damian and Severino, Katy M; from Pereira, Gregory J and Sowersby, Rachel L; 80 Florence St, Fall River, on 07/01/2022, for $425,000.

To Mathieu, Lordwins; from Loung, Wendy K; 189 Hamlet St, Fall River, on 07/01/2022, for $510,000.

To Aucoin, Ashley M and Silvia Jr, Dennis; from Silvia, Donna A; 2096 Highland Ave, Fall River, on 07/01/2022, for $390,000.

To Macdonald, Emille; from Sousa, Jeramias and Sousa, Ludovina; 146 Lisbon St, Fall River, on 07/01/22, for $550,000.

To Morocho, Juan L and Morocho, Segundo A; from Schoonover, Ryan and Schoonover, Lyndsey; 465 Peckham St, Fall River, on 07/01/22, for $295,000.

To 1301 Fall River Hldg LLC; from Sconticut Neck Prop LLC; 22 Rhode Island Ave, Fall River, on 07/01/22, for $400,000.

To Collins, Gregory P; from 207 Rodman LLC; 207 Rodman St, Fall River, on 07/01/22, for $620,000.

To Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc; from Larune, Sylvia E and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc; 364 Johnson St, Fall River, on 07/05/22, for $254,466.

To Pires, Keith and Ponte, Phil; from Lavoie Kyoko Est and Hunt, Thomas R; 127 Barnaby St, Fall River, on 07/06/2022, for $126,000.

To Pavao, Molly E; from Papa Smurf Rqalty T and Porto, Luiz; Blaine St #48, Fall River, on 07/06/2022, for $10,000.

To Keeney, Naomi R and Keeney, Jonthan D; from Silvia, Nan M; 788 Broadway, Fall River, on 07/06/2022, for $334,900.

To Pemberton, Thomas; from Caron FT and Litaway, Curt; 102 Crawford St, Fall River, on 07/06/2022, for $165,000.

To DRM Real Estate Inc; from Greater Fall Riv Inc; 130 Rock St, Fall River, on 07/06/22, for $340,000.

To T&A RT Inc; from Burgess, Claire E; 934 Eastern Ave, Fall River, on 07/07/2022, for $392,000.

To Skffington, Chad M and Baptista, Lindsey T; from Goncalo, Gabriel and Goncalo, Estela R; 127 Woodlawn St, Fall River, on 07/07/22, for $415,000.

To Cabral 3rd, Antonio S; from Wood, Keaton and Xavier, Karitlynn; 249 Baird St, Fall River, on 07/08/2022, for $329,900.

To Zhang, Zikai and Wang, Rui F; from Puopolo, Anthony H; 76 Evelyns Way, Fall River, on 07/08/2022, for $490,000.

FREETOWN

To Houle, Corey R; from Mcmann FT and Mcmann, Suzanne M; 24 Joaquin Ave, Freetown, on 07/01/22, for $483,500.

To Lopes, Jordan L; from Sheila M Lopes LT and Lopes, Sheila M; 25 Braley Rd, Freetown, on 07/05/22, for $156,000.

To Tavares, Brian M and Tavares, Emily D; from Couto, Kenneth J; 19 Pierce Way E, Freetown, on 07/05/22, for $600,000.

To Roderiques, David A and Roderiques, Katie A; from Fallbrook LLC; 6 Fallbrook Ln, Freetown, on 07/07/22, for $753,855.

To Rezendes, Kenneth R and Rezendes, Kayleigh N; from Rezendes, Kenneth R; GM Way #4, Freetown, on 07/07/22, for $100,000.

To Rezendes, Kenneth R and Rezendes, Kayleigh N; from Rezendes, Kenneth R; Minor Public Rd, Freetown, on 07/07/22, for $100,000.

To Seyez Jr, Raymond F and Seyez, Rhoada L; from Bryant NT and Pettey, Robert J; 5 Woodlawn Rd, Freetown, on 07/07/22, for $525,000.

To Bazille, Angelo and Bazille, Sherifa; from Fallbrook LLC; 7 Fallbrook Ln, Freetown, on 07/08/22, for $676,325.

NEW BEDFORD

To Prati, Kimberly; from Pereira, Antonio and Pereira, Jennifer; 5 Crapo St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $105,000.

To Rocha, Cheiner D; from Paczosa, Sherry A; 227 Direen St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $35,000.

To Morck LT and Morck, Christopher R; from Annabella Fonsea T and Fonsea, John; 257 Grape St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $412,000.

To 19 J Street LLC and JB New Bedford LLC; from BSH LLC; 19 Jean St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $950,000.

To Folger, Rachel; from Sousa, Fernanda; 83 Ohio St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $450,000.

To Sweeney, Tyler; from Walsh, Joseph R; 82-84 Park St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $440,000.

To Vieira, Ana and Vieria, Victor; from Lindo, Patricia; 1135 Rockdale Ave, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $575,000.

To 19 J Street LLC and JB New Bedford LLC; from BSH LLC; 380 Sawyer St, New Bedford, on 07/01/22, for $950,000.

To Chase, Robert; from Barros, Charnel and Santander Bank NA; 148 Cedar St, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $124,000.

To Ixuna-Sam, Emiliana and Cardoza-Hernandez, Jose; from Almeida, Ivo and Durden, Odete; 553 Coggeshall St, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $410,000.

To FNMA; from Vieira, Ezilda and Bank Of New York Mellon; 94 Fruit St, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $261,034.

To Dasilva, Ivandro and Kobza, Shaina; from Leonard, Jeffrey J; 66 Garrison Rd, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $365,000.

To Sequeira, Manuel; from Sousa, Jose M and Sousa, Nella M; 769 New Plainville Rd, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $517,000.

To Alban, Joel A and Alban, Shannon V; from Figueroa-Castillo, Jeremy and Figueroa, Idalis A; 60 Robeson St, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $310,000.

To Vilbrum, Anderson and Vilbrum, Wivere; from Gomes, Leon J; 171 Tremont St, New Bedford, on 07/05/22, for $355,000.

To Melo, Jorge and Matos, Luis F; from Morel, Jacqueline L; 1477 Old Plainville Rd, New Bedford, on 07/06/22, for $246,500.

To Andrade, Manuel; from Carrerio, Silvino and Carrerio, Lucia; 315 Rivet St, New Bedford, on 07/06/22, for $500,000.

To Catherine M Borllei LT and Borelli, Catherine M; from Adams, Richard H and Adams, Phyllis; 10 Point St, New Bedford, on 07/07/22, for $520,000.

To Dossantos, Gison; from Luiz, James A and Luiz, Maureen A; 171 Point St, New Bedford, on 07/07/22, for $514,000.

To Dunn, Desiree R and Dunn-Duvaughn, Orlando; from Mcauliffe, Patrick and Mcauliffe, Daine; 126 Austin St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $360,000.

To Larson, Peter J and Larson, Desiree; from Larson, Peter R and Larson, Natalia; 880 Bristol St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $345,000.

To 75 Church St Realty LLC; from Panek, Alan E and Panek, Sherri A; 75 Church St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $135,000.

To Johnson, Robert; from Demelo, Liberio; 303-309 Coggeshall St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $315,000.

To Swanton, Sean C and Garland, Isabelle N; from Langis, Lisa J; 1139 Dutton St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $370,000.

To Flip Flex LLC; from Joseph 4th, Ira and Dasilva, Jannine; 624 Maxfield St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $230,000.

To Hurlry Homes LLC; from Miao, Yu and Williams, Michael; 16 Morton Ct, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $270,000.

To Foley, Matthew; from Lahaye, Donald and Lee, Susan; 185 Portland St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $315,000.

To Ortiz, Deon L and Ortiz, Cathy A; from Blake, Christopher W and Blake, Elizabeth L; 235 Summit St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $383,000.

To Carreras, Randall; from Amaral, Allison A and Amaral, Daniel; 70 Sutton St, New Bedford, on 07/08/22, for $324,000.

SOMERSET

To Beijar, Jessica and Belaire, Jean; from Bramer, Erika P; 136 Sandy Point Rd, Somerset, on 07/01/22, for $395,000.

To Jackson, Sasja and Forteir, Mason; from Feijo, Jill S; 95 Forestdale Dr, Somerset, on 07/06/22, for $445,000.

SWANSEA

To Lamy, Noel B; from Connolly, Paula J and Humphreys, Robert G; 74 Birchwood Dr, Swansea, on 07/01/22, for $1,050,000.

To Biltclife, Carolyn; from Treacy-Schlough, Caleb A; 25 Neptune Ave, Swansea, on 07/01/22, for $348,000.

To Lemmo, Ryan and Lemmo, Tayla; from Connors, John J; 516 Pearse Rd, Swansea, on 07/01/22, for $493,000.

To A-Hayden Realty LLC; from TWH 2 LLC; 445 Sharps Lot Rd, Swansea, on 07/06/22, for $172,500.

To Susan M Elmore RET and Elmore, Susan E; from Daris RET and Thibodeau, David J; 271 Winslow Way, Swansea, on 07/07/22, for $850,000.

To Pudlo, Marc P and Pudlo, Clara E; from Burns-Crotty, David; 175 Cypress Dr, Swansea, on 07/08/22, for $469,900.

To Belanger, Michael R and Belanger, Olivia; from Moss Home Solutions LLC; 11 Hornet Rd, Swansea, on 07/08/22, for $285,000.

TIVERTON

To Iglesias, Devid L and Parente, Dianna M; from Matos, Luis and Melo, Jorge; 11 Preston Ln, Tiverton, on 07/07/2022, for $390,000.

To Masullo, Nicole F; from Forcier, Vincent L; 17 Brackett Ave, Tiverton, on 07/08/2022, for $100,000.

To Teixeira, Uilton R and Teixeira, Jane L; from Miner, Alan L and Miner, Michaela E; 55 Glendale Ave, Tiverton, on 07/08/2022, for $465,000.

To Zmuda, Thomas E; from Zmuda, Mark D and Zmuda, Beverly A; 60 Willow St, Tiverton, on 07/11/2022, for $175,000.

To Smola, Karen; from Gifford Jr, Kevin G and Gifford, Courtney A; 27 Campion Ave, Tiverton, on 07/12/2022, for $415,000.

To Barboza, Nicholas J; from Castanho, Alice; 52 Cheryl Dr, Tiverton, on 07/12/2022, for $270,000.

WESTPORT

To Smith, Jorden and Smith, Samantha; from Krowel, Erick C; 25 Thomas St, Westport, on 07/01/22, for $900,000.

To Fellows, Rachel and Fellows, Charles; from Lafrance, Richard; 43 Drift Rd, Westport, on 07/06/22, for $325,000.