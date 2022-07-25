Trade winds to begin easing off by mid-week
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through Tuesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.
Trade winds will trend down briefly Wednesday through Thursday, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.
An upper low cloud enhances showers Thursday into Saturday. Breezy trade wind conditions will return by the weekend.
