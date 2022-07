The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to climb, nearly to 20 percent, as there were 15,884 new cases reported in the last week. According to the weekly update, there were also 59 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 16,352 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate jumped to 19.11 percent, up from 17.70 percent the week before. Christian County, along with Todd, remains ‘yellow’ on the community spread map, while Trigg and surrounding counties stayed ‘red’.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO