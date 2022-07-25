Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 02:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT THURSDAY THROUGH 10 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially on burn scars and areas with already saturated soil. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Colorado and southeast Utah, including the following areas, in southwest Colorado, Animas River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, San Juan River Basin and Southwest San Juan Mountains. In southeast Utah, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * WHEN...From 10 AM MDT Thursday through 10 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In addition, heavy rainfall over recent burn scars such as the Pack Creek Fire, Ice Fire, 416 Fire and East Canyon Fire burn areas, among other smaller, more recent burn areas in the watch area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep monsoonal moisture is forecast to spread northward Thursday with showers and thunderstorms likely with flooding possible over recent burn scars and already saturated soils from previous few days. Today`s Flood Watch will expire for portions of southwest Colorado and southeast Utah at midnight MDT tonight. Another Flood Watch remains in effect for Thursday.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO