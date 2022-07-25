Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.

www.wtoc.com
Jonelle Johnson
6d ago
Everyone has a gun,folks believe that violence is the answer to everything. Not this only shows lack of control and not holding these individuals accountable for their actions. This wasn't their first time. Savanah you need to do better than what you are doing
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Five beaches in South Carolina that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe Mertens
Comments / 3